Santa Rosa, CA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa Bulletin
 6 days ago

(Santa Rosa, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Santa Rosa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KYY9B_0cyQLiF600

8537 Planetree Drive, Windsor, 95492

3 Beds 2 Baths | $670,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,357 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Welcome home to this well cared for single level home in great Windsor neighborhood. Home can be used as 2bdrm with large office or as a 3 bdrm. Yard is well cared for with inviting mature trees in back yard. Cathedral ceilings, large windows and gas fireplace all invite you to linger and enjoy the view of back yard through large sliders. The kitchen has 2 large bay windows, kitchen nook for coffee in the morning, 6 burner gas range and lots of storage. The master bedroom offers 2 separate large closets with a custom bathroom with pebble floor, walk in shower and custom vanity. Pest report avail.

For open house information, contact Nancy Neal, Engel & Volkers Healdsburg at 707-473-8944

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-RHN321098649)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FMDFQ_0cyQLiF600

15207 Bittner Road, Occidental, 95465

2 Beds 2 Baths | $665,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,367 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Just minutes from Downtown occidental this 5 acres property features all the privacy and peaceful setting you have been looking for!!! Main house is a cabin style 2 level home featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, property has large driveway with plenty of space and potential, great school district, Extensive views of the redwoods with spring water and much more!!! This one is a must see!!!

For open house information, contact Jay Belmont, W Real Estate at 707-591-0570

Copyright © 2021 Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAREISCA-321086560)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HPuFo_0cyQLiF600

5817 Hwy 12, Santa Rosa, 95409

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,398,000 | 2,739 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Rare opportunity for a family compound or development opportunity in desirable Rincon Valley. 3.11 +/-acres on well, septic and propane. Main house has 2 bedroom and 2.5 bathrooms with 1638 sf. The second unit is 2 bedroom and 1 bath with 1101 sf. The large 1000 sf metal barn and 2 other structures around 680 sf and 350 sf provide plenty of space for storage and your tools. All units look over the creek that borders the property in the east side. Very Private setting, highly rated school district and a short drive to town. Enjoy the wine country living at its best!

For open house information, contact Judy Chen, Keller Williams Realty at 707-978-3500

Copyright © 2021 Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAREISCA-321093741)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qud60_0cyQLiF600

2131 Dennis Lane, Santa Rosa, 95403

3 Beds 3 Baths | $665,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,263 Square Feet | Built in 2017

This 4 year new home has been well cared for. Vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors in light and bright living room, slab countertop, gas range, recessed lighting in cozy Kitchen with easy access to large patio area for all you backyard BBQ's indoor laundry next to downstairs !/2 bath 3 bedrooms 2 baths upstairs, Professionally landscaped front yard. Refrigerator,washing machine, and clothes dryer remain with the property.

For open house information, contact Bobby Buhman, Berkshire Hathaway at 707-578-5400

Copyright © 2021 Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAREISCA-321090670)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

