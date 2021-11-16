Owning a home in Boston is within reach with one of these condos

(BOSTON, MA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Boston condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Boston condos have been selected from our classified listings:

185 Quincy Shore Drive, Quincy, 02171 2 Beds 2 Baths | $422,500 | Condominium | 1,170 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Seeking city life at suburban prices? Here it is! Located in convenient, sought-after North Quincy, this large 7th story condo makes the most of an open floor plan with harbor, skyline and stunning sunset views. On-trend flooring and décor paired with the renovated kitchen and baths make this home move-in-ready. The chef’s kitchen includes modern cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Living room and second bedroom offer direct access to the mesmerizing-views private balcony. The spacious layout of the primary bedroom includes city/water views, two closets and the private beautifully outfitted bathroom. This unit includes 1 garage and 1 outdoor space for a total of 2 deeded parking spots. Pet-friendly (with restrictions) Hamilton Bay community, monthly condo fee includes heat, hot water, cooling, pool, sauna, clubhouse, laundry facilities, additional storage in the basement level and more! Easy access to the beach, Marina Bay, MBTA-station, highways. HURRY!

For open house information, contact Melissa Garlisi, Keller Williams Realty at 781-843-3200

470 Massachusetts Ave, Boston, 02118 1 Bed 1 Bath | $840,000 | Condominium | 705 Square Feet | Built in 1899

Thoroughly renovated in 2009, this South End brownstone comes with all the modern amenities of new construction and a private parking space! This stylish unit features a high-end open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stone counters, and a breakfast bar. An open concept living room has large sunny bow windows, a restored marble (gas) fireplace, exceptionally tall ceilings. A 2nd bedroom/den has a large double closet and custom-made barn doors - perfect to be used as a bedroom, office, or even as dining space. Cherry hardwood floors, customized archways and moldings, plenty of natural light, and a large private deck with a view of the Prudential Center. The bathroom has beautiful tile work, a full tub, laundry, and a floor-to-ceiling built-in storage cabinet. Central a/c and heating. Great location close to public transportation and some of the newest and finest restaurants and shops in the South End. A must-see and ready for new owners! Showings begin Friday 9/10 at open house.

For open house information, contact Masha Senderovich, Keller Williams Realty at 617-969-9000

492 Beacon Street Unit 33, Boston-Back Bay, 02115 1 Bed 1 Bath | $950,000 | Condominium | 870 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Sunny, oversized 1 bedroom in a premier concierge elevator building in ideal Back Bay location. This condo boasts a spacious living and dining area ideal for entertaining and family gatherings. In unit washer/dryer, great closet space and built in bookshelves complete this home. Just steps to the best fine dining, great shopping, The Esplanade, all major highways and the T. This lovely home located at Church Court, designed by Graham Gund, is in a premier professionally managed full service building offering elevator and 24/7 concierge. Beautifully landscaped, gorgeous common areas throughout both the interior and exterior of the property. Building has a strict no pet policy. One indoor/covered deeded garage parking space and storage space included.

For open house information, contact Valerie Post, Engel & Volkers Boston at 617-936-4194

28 Summit Street, Newton, 02458 3 Beds 1 Bath | $550,000 | Condominium | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Superbly located 3 bed, 1 bath condo with central air, ample storage and outdoor space! This updated condo has a beautiful area for entertaining and with a large living room and dining area. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances and hardwood throughout with a nice clean updated full bath as well. Three spacious bedrooms with ample storage and plenty of room for a home office. Lots of storage in the basement and two tandem parking spots and a shared yard (and exclusive use under the deck!) Conveniently located next to the Mass Pike, parks and the Commuter Rail Newtonville, this is a fantastic opportunity to own in Newton!

For open house information, contact Olivia Brown, Keller Williams Realty at 617-969-9000