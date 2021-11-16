Take a look at these homes for sale in Des Moines

(Des Moines, IA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Des Moines. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

336 E Columbus Avenue, Des Moines, 50315 3 Beds 1 Bath | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Cute and quaint just south of downtown, this 3+ bedroom home is move in ready! Lots of major updates including the kitchen remodel with new stainless steel appliances, fresh paint and carpet throughout, plus updated bathroom. Bonus room in the basement with more space to make your own. Exterior updates include a new roof and new gutters plus the foundation is waterproofed and warrantied with added steel beams. This well cared home has plenty of storage with an over-sized garage and bonus cabinet storage. Enjoy these beautiful fall evenings in the peaceful flat and fenced in backyard. Walk to Columbus Park or take a short drive to enjoy all that downtown Des Moines has to offer!

For open house information, contact Beth Ortmann, RE/MAX Concepts at 515-453-0000

2924 Kinsey Avenue, Des Moines, 50317 3 Beds 1 Bath | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 1 bath ranch with an oversized detached 2 car garage, in a quiet neighborhood. The main floor features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. The semi finished basement has a non conforming bedroom and can be stubbed for a 2nd bathroom. The home has been updated throughout with a coat of fresh paint, newer appliances, an updated main floor bathroom, newer windows as well as vinyl plank tile throughout the basement. The garage floor had a new slab poured in 2019. Thank you for looking. We're glad you decided to stay! All information obtained from Seller and public records.

For open house information, contact Kenzie Julich, RE/MAX Precision at 515-964-9400

5930 Fairway Court, West Des Moines, 50266 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,415,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,807 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Elegance meets Euro in this one of a kind luxurious ranch. The home has details galore and is situated in the prime WDM location of Ponderosa Village. You are greeted w impressive iron gates and 10' Versace double doors at the front entry. You will notice the impeccable details with arches, rounded tray ceilings and marble floors as soon as you enter. The main level features an office w/beautiful hardwood floors & built-ins, inviting sitting room w/frplc & windows floor to ceiling. The grand gourmet kitchen w/state-of-the-art appliances, walk-in pantry, island/breakfast bar, casual dining area & spacious hearth room w/frplc leads out to a maint-free deck & fenced in backyard. The large formal dining room is perfect for entertaining! There is an enormous MBR suite w/amazing master bath & closets on the main! The first floor also has a convenient laundry rm, powder room & mudroom. The finished walkout LL includes another family room w/3rd frplc, pool table/game area, wet bar, wine cellar, huge theater room, 3 additional BRs, 2 baths & storage room. There is a 2nd patio off hte LL to backyard. Geothermal heat/ac, security, cen vac, irrigation & much more. Car enthusiasts will enjoy the o'szd 4-5 car garage with epoxy floors! You have to see this one for yourself. All information obtained from Seller and public records.

For open house information, contact Ross Geis, RE/MAX Precision at 515-494-1066

1006 E Lacona Avenue, Des Moines, 50315 2 Beds 1 Bath | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1908

AWESOME South side rehab opportunity with huge upside potential. This property is currently under a city nuisance order with City of Des Moines and will require a permitted renovation.

For open house information, contact Mitch Coluzzi, Coluzzi Real Estate at 515-635-0762