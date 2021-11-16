ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Take a look at these homes for sale in Des Moines

Des Moines Times
Des Moines Times
 6 days ago

(Des Moines, IA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Des Moines. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KIKIl_0cyQLgTe00

336 E Columbus Avenue, Des Moines, 50315

3 Beds 1 Bath | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Cute and quaint just south of downtown, this 3+ bedroom home is move in ready! Lots of major updates including the kitchen remodel with new stainless steel appliances, fresh paint and carpet throughout, plus updated bathroom. Bonus room in the basement with more space to make your own. Exterior updates include a new roof and new gutters plus the foundation is waterproofed and warrantied with added steel beams. This well cared home has plenty of storage with an over-sized garage and bonus cabinet storage. Enjoy these beautiful fall evenings in the peaceful flat and fenced in backyard. Walk to Columbus Park or take a short drive to enjoy all that downtown Des Moines has to offer!

For open house information, contact Beth Ortmann, RE/MAX Concepts at 515-453-0000

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-638908)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09mdsB_0cyQLgTe00

2924 Kinsey Avenue, Des Moines, 50317

3 Beds 1 Bath | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 1 bath ranch with an oversized detached 2 car garage, in a quiet neighborhood. The main floor features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. The semi finished basement has a non conforming bedroom and can be stubbed for a 2nd bathroom. The home has been updated throughout with a coat of fresh paint, newer appliances, an updated main floor bathroom, newer windows as well as vinyl plank tile throughout the basement. The garage floor had a new slab poured in 2019. Thank you for looking. We're glad you decided to stay! All information obtained from Seller and public records.

For open house information, contact Kenzie Julich, RE/MAX Precision at 515-964-9400

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-641486)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VOSK8_0cyQLgTe00

5930 Fairway Court, West Des Moines, 50266

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,415,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,807 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Elegance meets Euro in this one of a kind luxurious ranch. The home has details galore and is situated in the prime WDM location of Ponderosa Village. You are greeted w impressive iron gates and 10' Versace double doors at the front entry. You will notice the impeccable details with arches, rounded tray ceilings and marble floors as soon as you enter. The main level features an office w/beautiful hardwood floors & built-ins, inviting sitting room w/frplc & windows floor to ceiling. The grand gourmet kitchen w/state-of-the-art appliances, walk-in pantry, island/breakfast bar, casual dining area & spacious hearth room w/frplc leads out to a maint-free deck & fenced in backyard. The large formal dining room is perfect for entertaining! There is an enormous MBR suite w/amazing master bath & closets on the main! The first floor also has a convenient laundry rm, powder room & mudroom. The finished walkout LL includes another family room w/3rd frplc, pool table/game area, wet bar, wine cellar, huge theater room, 3 additional BRs, 2 baths & storage room. There is a 2nd patio off hte LL to backyard. Geothermal heat/ac, security, cen vac, irrigation & much more. Car enthusiasts will enjoy the o'szd 4-5 car garage with epoxy floors! You have to see this one for yourself. All information obtained from Seller and public records.

For open house information, contact Ross Geis, RE/MAX Precision at 515-494-1066

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-636703)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AP6K5_0cyQLgTe00

1006 E Lacona Avenue, Des Moines, 50315

2 Beds 1 Bath | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1908

AWESOME South side rehab opportunity with huge upside potential. This property is currently under a city nuisance order with City of Des Moines and will require a permitted renovation.

For open house information, contact Mitch Coluzzi, Coluzzi Real Estate at 515-635-0762

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-640169)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
Des Moines, IA
Real Estate
City
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines, IA
Business
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
CBS News

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's video chat with IOC chief fails to allay fears for her safety

Hong Kong — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has resurfaced after almost 20 days of silence and global concern that she may have been detained. But images showing Peng over the weekend don't appear to have eased fears for her safety that began when she disappeared from public view following an accusation of sexual assault against one of the Chinese Communist Party's former top leaders.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Elizabeth Holmes makes her case to the jury in fraud trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elizabeth Holmes, the one-time medical entrepreneur now charged with building a fraudulent company based on promises of a revolutionary technology, returned to the witness stand Monday. Her testimony, which focused largely on her enthusiasm based on positive early tests of that blood-testing technology, may be...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Park#Marble Floors#Storage Room#Re Max Precision
Des Moines Times

Des Moines Times

Des Moines, IA
214
Followers
536
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Des Moines Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy