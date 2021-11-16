House-hunt Oxnard: What’s on the market

(OXNARD, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Oxnard-curious, take a look at these listings today:

2750 Via Corza, Camarillo, 93010 4 Beds 3 Baths | $939,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,836 Square Feet | Built in 1973

9984 Lakevista Street, Ventura, 93004 3 Beds 3 Baths | $780,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,449 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Home Is Where The Heart Is! Exquisite Move-In Ready, Upgraded East Ventura Home located on a quiet street in the desirable Beacon Place Neighborhood featuring updated light, bright eat-in kitchen with new Farmhouse Style Sink and new shaker cabinet doors, Quartz countertops plus subway tile back splash. Formal dining, modern light fixtures and many more upgrades throughout including New Paint, new Wood-like floors, New Carpet, new baseboards and new water softener. Other upgrades are Granite countertops in Master bath and downstairs bath, New water heater and Nest Thermostat and Ring Door Bell system. Enjoy coffee on your sunny patio and BBQ and Entertain family and friends year round in our Perfect Ventura weather. Located within minutes to parks, restaurants, schools, shopping, golf course, marinas, beaches and public transportation. Don't Miss This One!

810 Berkshire Place, Oxnard, 93033 3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,407 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Bursting with upgrades and updates throughout, this is your chance to simply move in and enjoy. From the new roof to the windows and the addition of a fourth bedroom, this is a home where all the hard work has been done so you can relax.The layout is bright with an open-plan design ready for entertaining. Flow freely from the living and dining room into the kitchen that was refreshed in 2016 and new appliances were installed just this year. A brand new stainless steel 5-burner stove will delight those who love to cook and there is also a state-of-the-art fridge and granite countertops. The updated countertops continue into the bathrooms including the owner's suite with an ensuite and walk-in closet. On the weekends, you can spend your days cooking on the built-in BBQ station in the backyard, tinkering in the shed or you can leave the car in the attached garage and explore this wonderful region. You will live 1 mile from Oxnard Community College, 2 miles from Port Hueneme Beach and 5 miles from Pt. Mugu Naval Base.

1620 Mcloughlin Avenue, Oxnard, 93035 3 Beds 2 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,049 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Located just minutes from Marina West Park and Marina West Elementary School. This floor plan features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. One bedroom with private bathroom. Tile flooring throughout most of the home. Backyard features a covered patio and plenty of room for a garden.

