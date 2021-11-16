ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Condo-hunt Savannah: See what’s on the market now

 6 days ago

(SAVANNAH, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Savannah condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Savannah condos have been selected from our classified listings:

411 Southbridge Boulevard, Savannah, 31405

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Condominium | 1,755 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity to own in Southbridge with maintenance free living! Unit 104 is an executive condo in Villas on the Green in Southbridge. It has a beautiful view of the Fairway and Lagoon. It features 3 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Master Suite has office/sunroom attached. The kitchen is open to living and dining room. Second story unit, hardwood floors throughout, single car garage, walking distance to the Golf Club and private Villas on the Green pool! Centrally located in Savannah with easy access to Downtown, Tybee Island, Pooler, and Richmond Hill! Southbridge offers Tennis, Golf, Soccer, Playgrounds, Fitness & Pool.

76 Al Henderson Boulevard, Savannah, 31419

2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Condominium | 1,022 Square Feet | Built in 2004

ASK ABOUT OUR 3-D TOURS!!!!! This home deserves a look. Upstairs unit with balcony with wooded views. This condo is well maintained and ready for your personal touches. Vaulted ceilings with a gas fireplace warms a cozy living room. Great kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space. Laundry room, master bedroom with trey ceilings, large master closet and private bath. Guest room also has trey ceiling detail and plenty of closet space. Located close to shopping and schools.

219 Abercorn Street, Savannah, 31401

1 Bed 1 Bath | $275,000 | Condominium | 529 Square Feet | Built in 1895

Quaint and cozy top floor condo overlooking the Colonial Cemetery. Eastern exposure allowing the sunlight to filter through the majestic oak trees. Centrally located only steps from shopping and eateries. Amidst SCAD country. The common area boasts a rear garden oasis for mingling with the neighbors. Currently tenant occupied.

2515 Whitemarsh Way, Savannah, 31410

2 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Condominium | 1,098 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Highly desirable ground floor, end unit in Whitemarsh Island's sought after resort-style, gated condominium community. Conveniently located just minutes from Tybee Island Beach, Historic Downtown Savannah, etc. This unit features a split bedroom, open-concept floor plan with updated LVP flooring, updated guest bathroom, and fresh interior paint. It also includes a separate storage closet. Community amenities include security gate entrance, club house, pool, fitness center, dog park, car wash station, etc.

Real Estate
