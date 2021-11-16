Montgomery-curious? These homes are on the market

(Montgomery, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Montgomery will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3310 Warrenton Road, Montgomery, 36111 4 Beds 4 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,906 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in the heart of McGehee Estates features 10ft ceilings throughout the downstairs, a large master suite down, elegant living room, separate dining room, spacious family room with fireplace, gorgeous paneled walls, built-in bookcases and a wet bar. The second family room off the kitchen also has a wet bar, built-in bookcases and exits to a lush green backyard with a sparkling pool and pergola, where you can enjoy lounging or entertaining. The kitchen/breakfast room has tons of natural light and new appliances! Upstairs has a landing area currently used as an office, and 3 big bedrooms and 2 baths. One of the bedrooms has a private bath. Completing the home is a nice size laundry room, 2 car garage with large attached storage area, sprinkler system, and security system. This home is perfect for a growing family that loves to entertain! Purchaser to verify school zones and square footage.

For open house information, contact Missy Mathis, Davis & Copeland REALTORS, LLC at 334-244-0550

658 Abby Lane, Millbrook, 36054 4 Beds 3 Baths | $364,088 | Single Family Residence | 2,568 Square Feet | Built in None

An amazing one-story floor plan starting with the striking foyer and dining room with coffered ceiling, the Lakewood is a beautiful 4-bedroom design with an open kitchen and vaulted great room. From the granite countertops to the built in appliances this kitchen provides ample space and amenities to suit your family's needs. Just off of the foyer you will find the large master bedroom and massive walk in closet. The master bath is attractively equipped with double granite vanities, garden/soaking tub and walk in tiled shower with glass door. This layout includes three additional family style bedrooms, a powder room, a large breakfast area and a bonus room ideal for a study or home office.

For open house information, contact Shana Rodie Stone Martin Builders

817 Williamson Road, Montgomery, 36109 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,471 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Fantastic 3 bed 2 bath Home in Gunter Grove! Tons of Extra Storage! Fenced yard and covered patio. You Must Take a Look at the One Car Garage - Great for Car Storage or Workshop! Plus You have a 2 Car Carport Off the Front of the House!

For open house information, contact Gina Buck, Buck Realty, LLC at 334-569-1480

3441 Lockwood Place, Montgomery, 36111 3 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,086 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Remarkable custom new construction home inside the gates of prestigious Lockwood community. Elegantly designed for the professional consumer with thoughtful designer finishes throughout including quartz countertops, stainless appliances, designer tile, beautiful designer lighting and plumbing fixtures, hardwood flooring, and beautiful architectural accents throughout. The efficiency of this home is second to none with premium features like spray foam insulation, high seer hvac system, tankless water heater, and insulated doors and windows. With a two car garage, covered patio, private courtyard, immaculate landscaping, and in ground irrigation system, this home offers every amenity you have come to expect from noted custom home builder Selby Davis. Call today to reserve this home for you and your family. Expected completion within 90 days of listing.

For open house information, contact Justin Moody, Partners Realty at 334-277-1077