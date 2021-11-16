ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

House hunting? Check these Syracuse townhomes

(SYRACUSE, NY) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Syracuse’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kWo3D_0cyQLcwk00

6233 The Hamlet, Jamesville, 13078

3 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Townhouse | 1,832 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This lovely townhome features open floor plan of kitchen, dining room and living room with cathedral ceiling and wood burning fireplace. Living room has sliding doors out to a deck and beautiful hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Downstairs large family room features a gas fireplace and sliding doors out to a patio. Washer and dryer hookups on first floor and downstairs. Three bedrooms (includes master suite), three full baths and a bonus room/office. See HOA attachment for more information. Masks required for all showings, please remove shoes. Finished square footage more than County records. There is no "for sale" sign on the property. Need day before notice for showings.

For open house information, contact Ann K. Yuhas, Yuhas Real Estate at 315-673-1628

Copyright © 2021 Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSARNY-S1356501)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VTXso_0cyQLcwk00

125 Summerhaven Drive South, East Syracuse, 13057

3 Beds 2 Baths | $234,900 | Townhouse | 1,749 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Well maintained 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath end unit townhouse backing up to the lake in desirable Erie Village. A first floor home office off the entry foyer overlooks the front courtyard area. The Kitchen has a pantry along with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Large living room/dining room combination has sliding glass doors on either side of a woodburning fireplace opening onto a private deck overlooking the lake. Half bath and laundry with washer and dryer on the first floor. Large master bedroom with a view of the lake has a vanity area and plenty of closet space. Two more bedrooms and a full bath complete the second level. Attached garage with pull down stairs to extra storage. All appliances stay. Enjoy the nearby beach at Erie Lake and walk the nature trail. Close to shopping and the Northeast Medical Center. Twenty minutes to downtown Syracuse.

For open house information, contact Richard Lelong, Cedar Bay Real Estate at 315-243-6500

Copyright © 2021 Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSARNY-S1371141)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R74sC_0cyQLcwk00

8459 Wayfarer Drive, Cicero, 13039

2 Beds 2 Baths | $264,900 | Townhouse | 1,475 Square Feet | Built in 2014

7 Years Young! Beautiful JMG Built Townhouse in Josephs Landing. Convenient Location - Close to Everything! Oneida Lake, Highway(s), Airport, Hospitals, University, Downtown, Local Shopping,Your Choice of Local Eateries you name it and its within minutes! Nothing to do here - Just Move Right In and ENJOY!

For open house information, contact Therese Cerio, Howard Hanna Real Estate at 315-682-9500

Copyright © 2021 Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSARNY-S1373063)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qu8jZ_0cyQLcwk00

204 Quincy Place, Liverpool, 13088

2 Beds 2 Baths | $124,900 | Townhouse | 1,086 Square Feet | Built in 1986

YOU'LL FEEL RIGHT AT HOME AT THIS MAGNIFICENT TWO BEDROOM TOWNHOME IN LIVERPOOL! ALL THE UPDATES HAVE BEEN COMPLETED FOR YOU. ENJOY GRANITE COUNTERS & CERAMIC TILE FLOORING IN THE COMFY KITCHEN WITH NICE BREAKFAST BAR. LOOK OUT INTO THE BEAUTIFUL LIVING ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILING & DOUBLE SKYLIGHTS ALLOWING BRIGHT NATURAL LIGHT TO SHINE THROUGH! STEP OUT LOVELY FRENCH DOORS TO COZY DECK. GENEROUS SIZED BEDROOMS ON 2ND LEVEL, ONE WITH A HUGE WINDOW SEAT TO REST & RELAX. BOTH HAVE AMPLE CLOSET SPACE. UPDATES INCLUDE ROOF, WINDOWS, SIDING, GARAGE DOOR, PLUS SO MUCH MORE! PLENTY OF ROOM TO FINISH IN THE BASEMENT IF DESIRED. CONVENIENT LOCATION FOR ALL YOUR NEEDS LEAVES MORE TIME TO ENJOY LIFE! LOOK NO MORE, READY FOR YOU TO CALL YOUR OWN! Best & Final Offers Due By Noon Monday 11/15.

For open house information, contact Kimberly Tretowicz, 315 Realty Partners at 315-303-3500

Copyright © 2021 Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSARNY-S1377544)

See more property details

