Amarillo, TX

Take a look at these homes on the Amarillo market now

Amarillo News Alert
 6 days ago

(Amarillo, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Amarillo. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OPdcK_0cyQLb4100

3001 Bismarck Ave, Amarillo, 79118

4 Beds 3 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,101 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Welcome to this gorgeous home with an open floor plan, perfect for entertaining friends and family. With 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms there is plenty of room for everyone. Granite throughout the home gives it a sleek, modern feel that you can't help but love. Enjoy the extra space with 2 living areas. There's also a fireplace in the living room and an isolated master bedroom giving you some privacy when needed. With 3 car garage and more than enough space this home has everything you could want!

For open house information, contact Lisa Harris Home Team, Keller Williams Realty Amarillo at 806-359-4000

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-6959)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06SMwP_0cyQLb4100

5351 Lonesome Dove Trl, Amarillo, 79118

4 Beds 3 Baths | $479,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Looking for a neighborhood outside the city limits but within close proximity to Amarillo's amenities to build your Home Sweet Home? This 1.46 acre lot is nicely placed in a cul-de-sac in the Lonesome Dove subdivsion. Montoya Custom Homes will work through the phases of the home-building process while using the clients vision as inspiration. The result is a unique, custom creation individualized for the homeowner. Construction will start once buyer picks a floor plan.

For open house information, contact Melanie Castro, Fathom Realty, LLC at 806-433-2067

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-20-7813)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46fSNl_0cyQLb4100

7307 Kodiak Ave, Amarillo, 79118

3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,887 Square Feet | Built in 2015

City view Dominion Homes with all the extras. Enjoy the tall ceilings, open concept living space. Isolated master with HUGE master closet that connects to the laundry room will make laundry days a breeze. Enjoy evenings on the large covered patio with a fire pit in the backyard.

For open house information, contact Jordan Maxwell, MGroup at 806-680-6456

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-6724)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JNmIU_0cyQLb4100

6908 Estacado Ln, Amarillo, 79119

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,676 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Great home in sought after Estacado! Buyers have found their dream home so it is priced to sell!! It offers 3 bedrooms 2 baths and 2 car garage, complete with a large kitchen and dining area. Some updates have been done per seller including texturing and paint! Call to schedule your showing this one won't last long!

For open house information, contact Nicole Brooke, EXP Realty, LLC at 888-519-7431

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-6446)

