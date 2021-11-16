Take a look at these Shreveport townhomes on the market now

(SHREVEPORT, LA) These Shreveport townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

3540 Eastlake Drive, Shreveport, 71105 2 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Townhouse | 1,298 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Darling remodeled townhome in the coveted wooded Eastwood on the Bayou! This one needs nothing but you! So many special touches starting with the walnut hardwood floors. Living room has brick hearth, wood burning fireplace and neutral paint colors. Kitchen is sunny and easy to prep meals in. Upstairs has two bedrooms and one bathroom that features dual sinks and tub shower combo. Half bath downstairs. Master bedroom has an extra flex space attached that could be a study or sitting area and overlooks the pool. Ac is one year new! HOA Covers the Club House, 2 Pools, Lawn, Tennis Court, Exterior maintenance, fence, gate which is closed 24-7. Close to BAFB, LSUS, Shopping and restaurants.

119 Fountain, Shreveport, 71118 2 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Townhouse | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Don't miss out on this rare find! This 1-story townhome located in the sought-after gated Cinnamon Square community won't last long! Tastefully decorated, the main area of the home features a galley kitchen and living-dining combination. The two bedrooms are located on opposite ends of the home and each have a full bath. There is a private patio that is perfect for having coffee in the morning or relaxing in the evening. You're going to fall in love! Schedule your private showing today.

4111 Pines Road, Shreveport, 71119 2 Beds 2 Baths | $92,000 | Townhouse | 1,108 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Come enjoy this cozy two bedroom one and a half bath right next to the Bill Cockrell Center on Pines Rd. Wood burning fireplace for family gatherings! Good sized bedrooms with vaulted ceiling in master. Enjoy access to the community center, pool, and park. Interstate(I-20), library, grocery stores, post office, and restaurants all nearby! It even has outside storage! Schedule your showing today! (professional pictures coming soon!)

31 Tealwood, Shreveport, 71104 3 Beds 3 Baths | $235,000 | Townhouse | 1,962 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This updated Townhome is everything that you could possibly want! Fabulous Open Floorplan, beautiful neutral colors throughout, attached garage and STEPS away from the Community Pool!! Other features include hardwood flooring in the living areas, Gorgeous White Kitchen, a Downstairs Powder Room and Laundry Room. Conveniently located in the heart of Shreveport. The home has been meticulously cared for. Schedule your private showing today!

