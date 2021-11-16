ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Urban home ownership in Sarasota? These condos are on the market

Sarasota Updates
Sarasota Updates
 6 days ago

(SARASOTA, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Sarasota condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Sarasota condos have been selected from our classified listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pannn_0cyQLZFR00

6430 Moorings Point Circle, Lakewood Ranch, 34202

3 Beds 3 Baths | $479,900 | Condominium | 2,344 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Enjoy the best of Florida living in this private, gated community that includes 168 acre Lake Uihlein and is located in the heart of Lakewood Ranch. A 3 bedroom and 3 bath condo that offers an open and split floor plan. This immaculate home has a new stove, microwave, 2018 refrigerator and dishwasher. The location of this unit provides loads of light and has a flexible floorplan including 2 master suites, a separate laundry room, eat in kitchen, dining room and family/bonus room. The laundry has a wet sink and cabinets adding to the many storage areas in this home. The owner has added a chairlift for ease of access from your private 2 car garage. The Moorings has a Boat Club with membership of $25.00 per year. Only Residents have access to the private pier, gazebo and private island. Other amenities include a clubhouse, fitness, full kitchen, library, heated pool/spa, indoor and outdoor kitchen and even a Tiki bar. A walkway leads to the gazebo and private island for your relaxation and for only residents and guest. The location is perfect. In only a few minutes you are at Lakewood Ranch Main Street with restaurants, shopping, and movies. Close by is Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, downtown Sarasota with Marina Jacks on the Bay, Sarasota/Bradenton airport, Ringling Museum and so much more. And, don't forget about the beautiful sugar sand beaches of Siesta Key and Anna Maria Island. Your Florida lifestyle awaits!

For open house information, contact Susie Robinson, COLDWELL BANKER REALTY at 941-795-2211

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-A4517388)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12mN7B_0cyQLZFR00

4443 Rayfield Drive, Sarasota, 34243

3 Beds 3 Baths | $230,000 | Condominium | 1,520 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Your Florida condo awaits in paradise! This 3/2.5 was completely remodeled with professionally-customized interior design work from the top down. The main area has been opened up with a wall removal, making it a perfect place to entertain. You and your guests will enjoy brand new wood cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. The bathrooms have been renovated with high-end finishes like tile showers, attractive vanities with countertop sinks, and elegant light fixtures. Flooring is also upgraded with epoxy on on the first level and laminate on the second level. Additional notable improvements include newly-installed staircase, interior doors, central air system/duct work, water heater, balcony screens, and laundry room. Make your way to the spacious, screened lanai for some fresh air. Bring your outdoor dining set, lounge chairs, or oversized decorative accents. There's plenty of room to make the lanai your dream outdoor setup. New owners will also have exclusive access to the community pool and tennis courts. Contact House Match today for more info!

For open house information, contact Rachel Woodruff, PA, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY SELECT at 941-556-0500

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-A4517570)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LwIZt_0cyQLZFR00

5530 Swift Road, Sarasota, 34231

2 Beds 2 Baths | $299,800 | Condominium | 1,095 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Oh my gosh this is it... want to be close to beach and be able to afford it, welcome home. Your new condo has an updated kitchen and bathroom. Open floor plant great for entertaining or watching the game with friends. Condominium is being sold furnished...really not much to do here. New Impact bedroom windows replaced in the rear.. paid for and completed! No special assessments on record or expected! The low $332/mo. fee includes Basic Cable TV + Water & Sewer!, Small 38 Unit Concrete Block complex is located under 2 miles from Siesta Key, 1/10 mile to Detwiler's Farm Market, CVS, Ace Hardware, Restaurants. Tenant in place and can stay or go no lease.

For open house information, contact Anthony DeLuca, DELUCA REALTY INC at 941-487-7162

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-A4512642)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ninU0_0cyQLZFR00

516 Tamiami Trail S, Nokomis, 34275

3 Beds 4 Baths | $799,000 | Condominium | 1,860 Square Feet | Built in 2010

RARE 3 bedroom! 3.1 Bath! with BEAUTIFUL VIEWS! of Dona Bay and Schakett Creek! LOCATION! LOCATION! BOATING, FISHING, KAYAKING, Bring your boat to your very own assigned boat dock, located on the Intercostal waterway and a short distance to the Gulf of Mexico!! New renovations include beautiful wood looking tile, updated water heater, Open Kitchen, granite countertops, solid wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances . This condo feels open and more like a home with 3 bedrooms and a bath for all your guests. Ride the elevator to your private vestibule! and condo entrance, plus add 2 assigned underground parking spaces and Kayak storage. Close to Downtown Venice and MANY BEACHES, don't miss this one....

For open house information, contact Donna Wienckowski, STAR BAY REALTY CORP. at 813-533-6467

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-A4517408)

