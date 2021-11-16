ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the hunt for a home in Boise? These houses are on the market

 6 days ago

(Boise, ID) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Boise than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

9570 W Calico Ct, Boise, 83709

3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,471 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Charming two-story home w/bonus room located on a quiet cul-de-sac in an established neighborhood. The living room has vaulted ceilings & plenty of natural light flowing in. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, pantry, & skylights. The main-level master suite offers dual vanities & a large walk-in closet. Located close to shops and quick interstate access. A MUST SEE! 1-yr Home Warranty available.

4966 E Mill Station, Boise, 83716

4 Beds 3 Baths | $760,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,342 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Beautiful stand alone home in coveted Harris Ranch. Low maintenance so you can just enjoy access to trails, restaurants and more. Refrigerator, Wash/Dryer and TV stay. 4th large bedroom can be flexible to your needs. Large kitchen and cozy gas fireplace in the sunken living area. Very private outdoor covered patio. You will love this home.

5333 N Goldie Place, Boise, 83703

3 Beds 3 Baths | $670,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,427 Square Feet | Built in 1997

If easy access to Boise's foothill trails is high on your list, then STOP! Polecat Gulch is minutes away. Get your workout/hike/ride done in the morning, then relax in the secluded backyard oasis under the vine-covered pergola, listening to the gurgling corner pond. Inside, you'll appreciate the open floor plan with both the great room concept & formal/quiet areas. And if a private reading area is your cup of tea, you will find joy in the sunny living areas on the south wing of the house. Updated kitchen incl flooring, appliances, countertops, sink, backsplash & new pantry w 8' doors. New roof in '21. Additional insulation, solar blanket & solar powered attic fans added. Solar-powered pump for pond. Capture stunning sunrises & sunsets from the newer expansive master bedroom windows. New plush carpet '21. New 90' retaining wall & patio pavers on north side with rustic custom-made gate. The best Sellers ever - no pets & non-smokers. Low traffic, established area & easy access to Bogus Basin & downtown.

3 Timberline Rd., Boise, 83716

3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,790 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Quiet mountain get away or permanent home in Clear Creek, nestled in the woods. Year round access. Has a wood shed and a extra small building(could be a studio or office or ?)with power.3 bedroom,2bath ,split floor plan, large kitchen area, waiting for a new owner to call home or make a weekend get away. Roof is 3 years new. Small fenced area for a dog. Needs some fixing. Cash only, no foundation.

With Boise Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

