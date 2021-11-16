ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Owning a home in Tallahassee is within reach with one of these condos

Tallahassee Daily
Tallahassee Daily
 6 days ago

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Tallahassee’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OvMPU_0cyQLXTz00

600 Winter Bloom, Tallahassee, 32317

3 Beds 2 Baths | $451,900 | Condominium | 1,964 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Tallahassee's First 55 and Better, Age Restricted Community. A Neighborhood Concept Inspired By Tallahassee’s Southern Roots Featuring Quaint Cottages Nestled Around One Hundred Year Old Oaks And Pocket Parks. Photos are of previous Stewart I, featuring a gas fireplace, with custom mantel and quartz surround. Completion is scheduled for Late Fall 2021. Visit The Community Club House, Open Daily For Tours.

For open house information, contact Adieren Mayfield, The Naumann Group Real Estate at 850-325-1681

Copyright © 2021 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-334554)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rnfup_0cyQLXTz00

408 E Virginia, Tallahassee, 32301

1 Bed 1 Bath | $110,000 | Condominium | 680 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Midtown Place Condominiums are just 2 blocks from downtown & walking distance to Leon High School! Convenient to restaurants, shopping, downtown offices and the FSU campus is just a few blocks away! This unit features newer wood cabinets, granite countertops, ceramic tile floors, stainless appliances, warm tones, trendy designs and much more. The exterior features new roof, new windows, new French doors, remodeled pool area and pool. HOA amenities include exterior ins, water, sewer, trash, pest control, landscaping, pool.

For open house information, contact Tannye Rogers, Landcorp, Inc. at 850-556-9966

Copyright © 2021 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-338470)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gOYxC_0cyQLXTz00

421 Westwood, Tallahassee, 32304

2 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Condominium | 1,220 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Price Reduction! Tenant occupied in great condition! Lease ends 7/31/22 or 60 day move out clause for owner occupant. Two-story town-home with fully equipped kitchen, carport, large rooms and lots of storage. Showings will need to be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance. Sold As Is.

For open house information, contact Patrick Darden, TLH Realty Inc. at 850-906-0800

Copyright © 2021 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-336872)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ouwof_0cyQLXTz00

1234 N Bronough, Tallahassee, 32303

3 Beds 3 Baths | $224,900 | Condominium | 1,361 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful condo in Midtown, walking distance to local bars and restaurants. Affordably priced 3/3 in a 3 condo development includes all appliances, upgraded details and finishes including stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout kitchen and living room, granite countertops, courtyard, ample parking in back. Condo fee estimated.

For open house information, contact Steve Wright, Investors Realty Of Tallahasse at 850-701-2300

Copyright © 2021 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-335715)

See more property details

