Fayetteville, NC

These houses are for sale in Fayetteville

 6 days ago

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Looking for a house in Fayetteville? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Fayetteville-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FaLjJ_0cyQLViX00

151 Buckingham Avenue, Fayetteville, 28301

4 Beds 3 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,617 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Call 919.651.HOME for more info! Cute & Quaint w/ tons of living space! Adorable 4 bed+2.5 bath bungalow w/ a backyard for entertaining. Cozy up by the adorable fireplace or on the large covered porch. Hardwoods in main living area+ downstairs bedrooms & newer carpet upstairs. Some new light fixtures & fresh paint. Washer, Dryer and Fridge to convey with acceptable offer. Ring motion detectors and door chimes will also convey- new owner can easily customize this system. Lots of character & Move in Ready!

For open house information, contact April Stephens, EXP Realty at 888-584-9431

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2417229)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CTpoP_0cyQLViX00

3205 Nontucket Lane, Hope Mills, 28348

3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,134 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Charming 3 bed 2 bath home located in an established neighborhood close to Ft. Bragg, just minutes from great shopping and restaurants. Beautiful brick fireplace, vaulted ceilings, with an eat in kitchen and stainless steel appliances. This home also features a 2 car garage and new vapor barrier in crawl space. This would be a fantastic starter home or rental. Come see it today!

For open house information, contact DK Real Estate Group, Keller Williams Realty at 910-692-5553

Copyright © 2021 NCRMLS/ Mid Carolina Regional Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PSPAARNC-100297270)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C3SIc_0cyQLViX00

611 Lakeland Street, Fayetteville, 28301

2 Beds 1 Bath | $61,900 | Single Family Residence | 850 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Great investment property located only blocks from the University and Shopping.This cute two bedroom has new carpet upgraded kitchen and more upgrades.Home was recently upgraded and put back on the market.This home has a coner lot with storage shed and lots of charater.This one will not last long.

For open house information, contact Larry Thomas, Brokers United Realty at 919-572-9456

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2402325)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xMKjC_0cyQLViX00

413 Durant Drive, Fayetteville, 28304

3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1956

3 bed 1 bath brick ranch, home located in Fayetteville NC. Tenant occupied, 24 hour notice to show. Square footage is an estimate and if important please measure. All other information to be verified by buyer.

For open house information, contact Daniel Broach, RE/MAX PROFESSIONALS at 843-474-0260

Copyright © 2021 Pee Dee Realtor Association. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAGPDSC-20213950)

