Single-family homes for sale in Pensacola

2508 Redoubt Ave, Pensacola, 32507 4 Beds 3 Baths | $895,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,406 Square Feet | Built in 2008

ASK ABOUT OWNER FINANCING OPTION! Owner willing to negotiate reasonable terms, bring all offers. Well situated to be an income generating property, or live like you are on vacation every day while you let the mother-in-law suite pay the mortgage. 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom custom waterfront home located on beautiful Bayou Grande with unobstructed waterfront view from your private covered deck and almost every room. The main living area features split floor plan. The kitchen features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, eat in kitchen and an island. Main suite with a generous walk-in closet, double vanity, a sizable walk in shower and wonderful views. Furnishings throughout are negotiable to be included in sale. Head downstairs via elevator, the first floor has been finished and tiled throughout. This space would make a great in law suite or second apartment or vacation rental space. It has a separate bedroom, breakfast nook, plumbed for a bathroom and kitchenette with a full living room. Endless possibilities for this wonderful space! From there, double doors open onto a covered patio and a dock which has a boat slip! Located on a cul-de-sac, come enjoy the taste of real Florida living! And remember to bring your boat!

8144 El Dorado Dr, Pensacola, 32506 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Splish Splash the Florida lifestyle calls. We finally get an 1,800 sq foot home with a pool available. Property is a three bed two bath but the bonus room has a great loft. This would be the perfect play / work from home area of this property. Located 10 minutes off the back gate of NAS and 15 min from our beautiful beaches you do not want to let this opportunity slip away.

226 Le Starboard, Pensacola Beach, 32561 5 Beds 3 Baths | $2,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,314 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Spectacular 5 bedroom, 3 full bath, on Lafitte Cove Canal! Home provides 3 bedrooms however there are 2 additional rooms that can be used as bedrooms, a library, or office space. Home features one of the largest water frontage lots on the canal and offers multiple slips for boat parking including a deep water canal for your personal yacht. Home has an open dining/living area. Large windows throughout provide plenty of sunlight and amazing views. There are large decks for entertaining and relaxation. The garage is oversized allowing plenty of room for parking and storage. This home is one of a kind and perfectly located in one of the most sought after communities on Pensacola Beach! Walk, bike or paddle board to Peg Legs for lunch, play on your jet ski in the sound, or enjoy the white sand and waves of the Gulf of Mexico.

511 N 19Th Ave, Pensacola, 32501 3 Beds 3 Baths | $674,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,650 Square Feet | Built in 1941

A STRONG SENSE OF ARRIVAL! The Botanical Gardens at Five Eleven are now available to you! Majestic as the ole Oak trees that shade it . . . this story book family home is truly one of the finest historic homes in our community. Situated on more than one-third acre, in an historical enclave where EACH home expresses prominent, luxurious individuality and pride of ownership. This area is sought-after for its prestigious older homes near Pensacola Bay, Downtown, Beaches, Bayview Park (28-acres park) and Pensacola’s International Airport. This classic traditional was designed by well-known architect Daniel Hart for A. Clifton Johnson [Co-Owner McDonald-Johnson Oil Company] and his wife and family in the early 40’s. Five-Eleven contains over 2650 SF with 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The design includes a quaint entry foyer; large (16x24) living room with gorgeous hardwood floors, built-in bookcase, gas fireplace with stone surround and mantle, high ceilings, recessed lighting, and crown moldings. The (11x19) sunroom flanks the living room with French doors, decorative wood transoms, mosaic tile floors and lots of windows. The 14x17 dining room has ample space to accommodate appropriate furnishings for a large family and friends to enjoy a fine dining experience. The remodeled kitchen is complete with new Bosch gas cook top/oven, refrigerator, and dishwasher. New designer paint & backsplash, granite counter-tops, tremendous cabinetry, and lots of light. Spacious master suite with ensuite bath; two guest rooms with Jack N Jill bath; and [2020] guest half bath. The conversation room has been remodeled with wood slap and subway tile walls, banquette seating, and Frigidaire wine cooler. The yard is professionally landscaped and, as night falls, the gardens become magical with LED landscape lighting throughout, which provide a profusion of candlelight. Many updates described on the Sellers’ disclosure in the document section. NEW ROOF AUGUST, 2021!

