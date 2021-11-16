Take a look at these Naples condominiums on the market now

(NAPLES, FL) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Naples condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Naples condos have been selected from our classified listings:

60 Pelican, Naples, 34113 2 Beds 2 Baths | $549,000 | Condominium | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Start living your Southwest Florida dream now. Whether you want this to be your primary residence or seasonal vacation home, this furnished two-bedroom and two-bath condo will not disappoint. The condo has recently been updated with custom cabinets in the foyer, new electrical, new tile flooring, new kitchen cabinets, new granite countertops in the kitchen and the bathrooms, new light fixtures, and recessed lighting. This condo is great to kick back and relax on your lanai off the living room and master bedroom and enjoy the breathtaking partial views of Johnson Bay. The guest bedroom also has a private balcony to enjoy the views. Marco Towers offer a community pool, fishing pier, and a Chickee Hut to relax and see all the boats coming and going to the Gulf. Isles of Capri offers a great selection of restaurants, and you are only a short drive away from Downtown Naples and Marco Island beaches, shops, and restaurants.

1305 Sweetwater Cv, Naples, 34110 2 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Condominium | 1,279 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Enjoy the Sterling Oaks resort community with this 2 Bedroom+Den 2 Bath condo. This first floor condo is quiet, private and within walking distance to the clubhouse, tropical pool with full cabana bar, hot tub, fitness center with sauna & lockers, organized pickleball & bocce play, restaurant and all the social activities that come along with it are all included. The top notch tennis program with 12 clay courts are available for an additional fee. Sterling Oaks is a fantastic North Naples location only 3 miles from the beach and surrounded by many upscale dinning and shopping venues.

6954 Avalon Cir, Naples, 34112 2 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Condominium | 1,355 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Enjoy the Florida Living in this Beautiful 1st Floor “Keswick” Model Carriage home. Having extra windows in this end unit featuring one of the best Lake Fountain Views in the Avalon Community. Upgrades abound starting with the stunning open kitchen, including Custom Cabinets with an exquisite backsplash & under cabinet lighting. White Quartz countertops with a center island and Stainless Steel appliances. Plantation Shutters on the impact windows gives a beautiful and secure feeling, crown molding and upgraded lighting thru-out. The Owners suite features a tray ceiling with a large walk-in closet, double bowl vanity, a private water closet and walk-in tiled shower. The large outdoor lanai is overlooking the fountain feature in the lake. This home also has a smart home package, with a video doorbell, smart lock and smart thermostat. This highly desired gated Avalon community is pet friendly, has a large clubhouse, heated swimming pool & spa with BBQ included. Located minutes away from the Famous Naples Downtown 5th Ave, with its world class restaurants & shopping and the Naples Pier and our White Sandy Beaches.

325 6Th St S, Naples, 34102 1 Bed 1 Bath | $475,000 | Condominium | 645 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Amazing location! This updated one bedroom, one bath condo in Olde Naples is just six blocks from the beach, and two blocks off of 5th Avenue! Recently updated to include luxury vinyl flooring, new appliances, custom built-in closet and countertops. The unit offers a front and back entrance for convenience, and just steps to your assigned parking space and ample additional parking for guests. Since it’s so close to everything – including restaurants and shops – you don’t have to worry about needing a car or finding parking when you go out at night. You can enjoy your morning coffee on your private, screened/glassed enclosed lanai, or take an evening stroll along the water's edge. This unit also has an extra storage space, community laundry and allows a pet! If you're not feeling up to cooking there are many restaurants a short block away, as well as shopping at Fifth Avenue South shops. All-in-all, this condo offers convenience without sacrificing comfort or style! Come see it today before someone else does!

