Lubbock, TX

Check out these homes on the Lubbock market now

Lubbock News Alert
6 days ago
 6 days ago

(Lubbock, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lubbock will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WQjDX_0cyQLRBd00

3405 78Th Drive, Lubbock, 79423

4 Beds 3 Baths | $277,990 | Single Family Residence | 3,071 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Spacious home on a corner lot in Melonie Park South with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and three living areas! Large rooms with plenty of storage. Updates include flooring, paint, and granite, along with a fully updated master bathroom! In addition to the two-car garage, there is extra covered parking. You are just a short walk down the street to the park where you can enjoy the Melonie Park South amenities of pool, tennis courts, and club house!

For open house information, contact Cy Cawthron, RE/MAX Lubbock at 806-789-9056



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N5ZoV_0cyQLRBd00

4616 9Th Street, Lubbock, 79416

5 Beds 4 Baths | $829,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,951 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Don't miss your chance to on this spacious 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Rush. This home has plenty of space for you to entertain your guest all in one space. High ceilings, beautiful wood flooring, and a huge island are just a few perks of this home you don't want to over look. Schedule your showing today before it is gone!

For open house information, contact Shelby Peebles, Madewell Real Estate Company at 806-319-9551



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c7eUo_0cyQLRBd00

301 10Th Street, Wolfforth, 79382

4 Beds 4 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,393 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Pride of ownership abounds in this former Preston Manor Parade Home with Austin stone brick architecture.This 4/3.5/3 features elegant hardwood rail staircase,exquisite wood built-ins,granite countertops,plantation shutters throughout and storage galore.Beautiful hard wood floors welcome you into the sitting room and formal dining with a built in china hutch. Isolated master suite with fireplace,2 separate vanities (one tall),separate shower,separate soaker tub and a phenomenal walk in closet. Kitchen has granite countertops,prep island,gas stovetop,double ovens,stainless steel appliances,pull out under cabinet drawers,touch faucet,sliding side spice racks,pantry & breakfast nook.The home also features a massive stone fireplace in living room,wet bar area and a safe room. Upstairs 3Bedrooms, 2full Baths, Study area with built in desk, Theatre room with built ins, projector,screen,amp,speakers & surround sound. Manicured landscaping, large backyard stained patio and a side patio bistro

For open house information, contact Jana Wuthrich, WestMark Companies at 806-794-6000



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14WB9s_0cyQLRBd00

817 4Th Street, Wolfforth, 79382

4 Beds 2 Baths | $268,700 | Single Family Residence | 1,772 Square Feet | Built in 2021

DreamBuilt Homes presents the Landyn floor plan located in Iron Horse. This 4/2/2 open concept plan provides a spacious great room and fantastic kitchen. You'll enjoy features such as granite countertops, large covered patio, oversized 2 car garage and vinyl plank flooring. With award winning schools, shopping and dining options nearby, this will be a great place to call home! DreamBuilt Homes mission is to provide quality built homes at a price you can afford. Contact us today for more information.

For open house information, contact Stacey Rogers, Keller Williams Realty at 806-771-7710



