Check out these homes on the Lubbock market now

(Lubbock, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lubbock will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3405 78Th Drive, Lubbock, 79423 4 Beds 3 Baths | $277,990 | Single Family Residence | 3,071 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Spacious home on a corner lot in Melonie Park South with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and three living areas! Large rooms with plenty of storage. Updates include flooring, paint, and granite, along with a fully updated master bathroom! In addition to the two-car garage, there is extra covered parking. You are just a short walk down the street to the park where you can enjoy the Melonie Park South amenities of pool, tennis courts, and club house!

4616 9Th Street, Lubbock, 79416 5 Beds 4 Baths | $829,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,951 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Don't miss your chance to on this spacious 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Rush. This home has plenty of space for you to entertain your guest all in one space. High ceilings, beautiful wood flooring, and a huge island are just a few perks of this home you don't want to over look. Schedule your showing today before it is gone!

301 10Th Street, Wolfforth, 79382 4 Beds 4 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,393 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Pride of ownership abounds in this former Preston Manor Parade Home with Austin stone brick architecture.This 4/3.5/3 features elegant hardwood rail staircase,exquisite wood built-ins,granite countertops,plantation shutters throughout and storage galore.Beautiful hard wood floors welcome you into the sitting room and formal dining with a built in china hutch. Isolated master suite with fireplace,2 separate vanities (one tall),separate shower,separate soaker tub and a phenomenal walk in closet. Kitchen has granite countertops,prep island,gas stovetop,double ovens,stainless steel appliances,pull out under cabinet drawers,touch faucet,sliding side spice racks,pantry & breakfast nook.The home also features a massive stone fireplace in living room,wet bar area and a safe room. Upstairs 3Bedrooms, 2full Baths, Study area with built in desk, Theatre room with built ins, projector,screen,amp,speakers & surround sound. Manicured landscaping, large backyard stained patio and a side patio bistro

817 4Th Street, Wolfforth, 79382 4 Beds 2 Baths | $268,700 | Single Family Residence | 1,772 Square Feet | Built in 2021

DreamBuilt Homes presents the Landyn floor plan located in Iron Horse. This 4/2/2 open concept plan provides a spacious great room and fantastic kitchen. You'll enjoy features such as granite countertops, large covered patio, oversized 2 car garage and vinyl plank flooring. With award winning schools, shopping and dining options nearby, this will be a great place to call home! DreamBuilt Homes mission is to provide quality built homes at a price you can afford. Contact us today for more information.

