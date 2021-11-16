Single-family homes for sale in Mobile

(MOBILE, AL) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Mobile area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

31325 Montalto Court, Spanish Fort, 36527 4 Beds 3 Baths | $398,548 | Single Family Residence | 2,486 Square Feet | Built in None

The Hawthorne is a single story 2,486 sq.ft., 4 bed, 3 bath, 3 car floorplanAs you enter the home, the foyer leads to the fabulous open concept Living/Kitchen area featuring granite counter tops, a deep stainless undermount sink, stainless appliances, a spacious pantry and island that overlooks the family room which is accented with beautiful trayed ceilings. The Private Suite also has trayed ceilings and a roomy ensuite with two walk-in closets, granite tops with undermount double bowl vanity, 5 shower, and soaking tub. The second bedroom has a full bath and walk in closet and would be perfect for mother-in-law or teenagers. The third and fourth bedrooms are to the front of the home, on either side of the third full bath. This home is a ''Smart Home'', a standard package that includes: Kwikset lock, Sky Bell and digital thermostat, all of which are integrated with the Qolsys IQ touch panel and an Echo Dot device. This home is being built to Gold FORTIFIED HomeTM certification (See Sales Representative for details.)

1231 Cadiz, Mobile, 36693 4 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,435 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Beautiful home in Great Burma Rd. Community. This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home has over 2,400 sq ft of living space sits on 1.68 acres! Nicely renovated kitchen with granite countertops, and custom cabinets. This home has an open concept living and dinning area with a wood burning fireplace. Just off the living area you enter the Florida room that offers beautiful natural lighting! Home has nicely sized bedrooms and bathrooms. Home has a beautiful gunite pool, water features and a custom built deck! Great workshop located in the garage and a large greenhouse in the backyard! Property has great landscaping! Located near schools and just minutes from downtown! All measurements are approximate and not guaranteed!

23120 Shadowridge Drive, Daphne, 36526 4 Beds 2 Baths | $273,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,787 Square Feet | Built in None

The Cali is a 1,791 sq.ft., 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 carAs you enter the Cali, the foyer leads to the fabulous open kitchen featuring a walk-in pantry and large island (with overhang) that overlooks the dining and living room combination leading outside to a covered porch for an extended living and entertaining space. A large bedroom with ensuite, double bowl vanity, 5 shower, soaking tub and large walk-in closet. The Private Suite is filled with natural light from large windows creating an inviting, spacious retreat. The second and third bedrooms are to the front of the home, on either side of the second full bath. The fourth bedroom is directly across from the second and third bedrooms. Multiple storage closets to store all your accessories, laundry room, and big pantry has plenty of room. This home is a ''Smart Home'', a standard package that includes: Kwikset lock, Sky Bell and digital thermostat, all of which are integrated with the Qolsys IQ touch panel and an Echo Dot device. This home is being built to Gold FORTIFIED HomeTM certification (See Sales Representative for details.)

1604 Woodley, Mobile, 36618 3 Beds 2 Baths | $98,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in None

Roof approx 4 years old, heat/ac approx. 11 years old. Extra large kitchen/dining area. Extra large living room, nice hardwood floors. Built in 2 car detached garage. Large storage building. Extra 23R insulation added in the attic. Security system installed and located by the front door. Heat/AC has a warranty. Refrigerator and freezer belong to tenant and will not remain with the home.

