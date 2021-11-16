ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Check out these Toledo homes on the market

(Toledo, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Toledo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1965 Lotus, Erie, 48133

3 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1962

bring your skills, 3 bedrooms, attached garage on the water, new windows, easy access to I-75, cash offer only, go and show with appointment showingtime, subject to 1031 exchange

For open house information, contact Kathy Sprott, Real Estate Solutions/MI, LLC-Temperance at 734-755-1717

8925 W Summerfield Rd., Lambertville, 48144

3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,000 | 1,764 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Hard to find, Bedford home in town with 3.4 acres. House sits on hill, well back from road and overlooking huge backyard with Indian Creek cutting through the back left corner of the property. Huge kitchen, dining and living room with tall vaulted ceiling overlooking back yard. 3 very large bedrooms, 1 master bath & 1 shared bath. 4" wide open stairs lead to spacious partial finished basement from large foyer. Possible walk out basement location. Nearly 1,000 sq. ft. (44'4 x 22'5) of unfinished basement with 8" ceiling height awaits your creative flare. Newer 6" concrete driveway cuts through 269" of frontage on Summerfield Road. Awesome country setting. Home sold "as is"

For open house information, contact Jeffrey Meadows, Loss Realty Group-Luna Pier at 734-847-2200

8612 Buerk, Temperance, 48182

4 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | 1,745 Square Feet | Built in 1961

To settle estate sprawling 4 bedroom ranch on large lot 20x40 garage, public utilities, covered front porch and 16 x 24 back deck, family room has built in serving bar, kitchen has 8x11 butlers pantry could be used as dining room or media room, GFA/AC, SANITARY SEWER AND WATER, HIGHEST AND BEST OFFER BY THURSDAY OCTOBER 7 TH The seller of 8612 Buerk has received multiple offers and is asking for Highest & Best offers by 12:00 Noon, Thursday, 10/7/2021

For open house information, contact Kathy Sprott, Real Estate Solutions/MI, LLC-Temperance at 734-755-1717

530 Walden Ave, Toledo, 43605

3 Beds 1 Bath | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,484 Square Feet | Built in 1897

3 bedroom 1.5 bath in need of TLC. Seller will not complete any repairs to the subject property. The property is sold in as is condition. PROOF OF FUNDS REQUIRED WITH ALL OFFERS.

For open house information, contact Erica Winner-Sauceman, Keller Williams Chervenic Rlty at 330-686-1644

