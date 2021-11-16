ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Spokane

Spokane Post
Spokane Post
 6 days ago

(Spokane, WA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Spokane than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

10914 E 35Th, Spokane Valley, 99206

4 Beds 3 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,872 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Spacious 4 bed, 3 bath home nestled on a quiet street in the South Valley, with views of the mountains and a lovely farm property. The covered deck is a perfect place for outdoor entertaining, or relaxing after a long day. The oversized back yard provides plenty of room for gardening and fun! You'll be charmed by this beautiful property. It's a must see, schedule your private showing today!

For open house information, contact Craig Hudkins, Keller Williams Spokane - Main at 509-458-4000

5015 E Stoneman, Spokane, 99217

4 Beds 3 Baths | $950,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,852 Square Feet | Built in 1992

SHOP, ACREAGE, LOCATION Beautiful, large rancher w/walkout daylight basement. on 4.5 acres with a Incredible 40 x 70 Dream shop, super insulated w/radiant floor heat, gas boiler, bathroom & floor drain. Perfect for the home business! Stunning park-like backyard, w/multiple water features & amazing vegetation, bricked outdoor fire pit, are one of the many features setting this home apart. 4+ Bedrooms / 3 Full baths. Master Suite has gas fireplace, tiled shower, Jetted tub and His & Hers closets. Main floor laundry. Breathtaking Mt Spokane and Peon Prairie views, cherry cabinets, French tile floors, could be In-law set up down stairs, treks deck, paved parking with 2 entrances. 3 acres planted with grass hay or could be the perfect pasture. Great Well 25 Gal/min at last test. Conveniently located just minutes from the North South Freeway and the Valley via Bruce Rd.

For open house information, contact Lori Phillips, R.H. Cooke & Associates at 509-327-2282

1418 W 6Th, Spokane, 99204

2 Beds 1 Bath | $220,000 | Condominium | 880 Square Feet | Built in 1969

VIEW! Top floor. Unique Condo Conversion on the South Hill! Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Newer washer &dryer included. Ceramic tiled bath, primary bedroom with walk-in closet, sliders in living room to balcony, gated covered parking. Secured building with elevator. You won't be disappointed.

For open house information, contact Bob Cooke, R.H. Cooke & Associates at 509-327-2282

4413 S Selway, Spokane, 99206

6 Beds 4 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,540 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Why wait 9-12 months for a home when this New 4,500+sqft View 3-Story Home in Elk Ridge Heights gated community will be ready in half the time with all the high-end features. Quartz countertops, stainless appliances, view decks from every level, 3 car garage, Central Valley Schools. This custom home has it all! Still time to choose color palette as of late Feb early March.

For open house information, contact Ronald McIntire, Choice Realty at 509-217-0200

