Townhomes of Lexington: See what’s on the market

(LEXINGTON, KY) If you’re on the market for a home in Lexington, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

505 Plunkett Street, Lexington, 40508 3 Beds 4 Baths | $368,500 | Townhouse | 1,738 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Take a look at this luxury townhouse located at The Village at South Broadway in the heart of downtown Lexington. This property is within walking distance to UK, restaurants, shopping, event venues and more. This charming townhouse features 3-spacious bedrooms with an additional bonus room on second floor that could be used as either an office or additional 4th bedroom. The townhouse also has 4-full baths, hardwood flooring throughout, tile in wet areas, solid surface granite countertops in kitchen with stainless appliances, two car attached garage, highly desired gas fireplace with built in bookshelves in living room and a large deck that makes for great space to entertain with friends and family. Call today to schedule your private showing.

3181 Pimlico Parkway, Lexington, 40517 2 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Townhouse | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Updated end unit move-in ready townhome with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Be the first to live in this completely renovated property! You'll love the neutral decor, NEW front & rear doors, NEW laminate wood floors, NEW paint, & NEW updates throughout including NEW granite in the kitchen, NEW subway tile backsplash, NEW carpet, NEW tile floors, NEW plumbing fixtures, NEW ceiling fans, NEW light fixtures, NEW bathroom vanities, and NEW kitchen stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, range, microwave, and dishwasher), & updated half bath! The spacious living room has a fireplace, ceiling fan, and crown molding. Upstairs you'll find 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. NO HOA meaning no monthly fees!! Located near New Circle Rd, Alumni Dr, downtown, & Hamburg. Hurry to schedule your showing today!

1075 Watson Court, Lexington, 40511 3 Beds 3 Baths | $339,000 | Townhouse | 2,045 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Beautifully remodeled townhome in Griffin Gate! Offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a luxurious first floor primary suite. The first floor offers a two story great room with gas fireplace, dining room, eat in kitchen, half bath, laundry room and two car attached garage. Upstairs you will find two additional bedrooms, a home office (could be 4th bedroom) and full bath. Enjoy all of the amenities Griffin Gate has to offer including golf, two pools, tennis and clubhouse! Showings begin October 23rd, call for your appointment!

4464 Stuart Hall Boulevard, Lexington, 40509 3 Beds 4 Baths | $245,000 | Townhouse | 2,568 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Well maintained townhouse in great location! This corner townhouse has spacious eat-in kitchen with new granite countertops, family room with fireplace and surround bookcases and convenient half bath. Upstairs you will find the primary bedroom with full bath, 2 additional bedrooms and hall bath and open loft area. Rare find with finished basement including half bath! Wonderful townhome with lots of space!

