On the hunt for a home in Akron? These houses are on the market

584 Meredith Ln, Cuyahoga Falls, 44223 2 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Condominium | 1,884 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Wow! This one is not like the other condos you have seen. Situated in a private wooded setting sits this freestanding condo with a uniquely contemporary style. You enter into a two story foyer which leads you to the main level. The first thing you notice is the updated kitchen featuring stainless appliances, nice cabinets and plenty of countertop space. You will love cooking and entertaining in this kitchen which is completely open to the dining room and the expansive living room both of which have nice new Cork floors. On both sides of the home you have outdoor living space with a balcony on the front and a deck off the back which is the beautiful and private. Off the living area is a full bathroom and one of the bedrooms which includes a walk-in closet. Also, on the main level is a Laundry room with plenty of shelving for extra storage. Upstairs is a truly impressive and spacious master suite. With glamor bath, oversized closet and bedroom this master is a true sanctuary for you to enjoy. Amazing views of your wooded lot can be experienced throughout this home. This HOA is extremely well managed and the grounds are very nicely maintained including the beautiful pool area! The furnace, AC and water heater have all been upgraded as well. There are two garage spaces included one is attached and the other is nearby. Call today to arrange your private showing!

1145 Meadow Run, Copley, 44321 3 Beds 3 Baths | $267,135 | Townhouse | 1,757 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Brand new Townhomes in highly-ranked Copley-Fairlawn schools. Enjoy low maintenance living with landscaping, lawn care, & snow removal included! To Be Built. Photos for representation only.

1041 Fairbanks Pl, Akron, 44306 3 Beds 1 Bath | $12,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,283 Square Feet | Built in 1917

Property ready for immediate sale. Schedule a tour and make it your own today. Vacant.

1293 Dover Ave, Akron, 44320 3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,126 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Super cute bungalow with great character. This move in ready home awaits you. Enter into this home to an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and stove. Beautiful original hardwood flooring throughout the living room and bedrooms. Upstairs bungalow is a haven itself. Newer windows and siding. This is truly a MUST SEE home. IT WON’T LAST!

