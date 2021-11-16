Home ownership in Greensboro is within reach with townhouses like these

(GREENSBORO, NC) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Greensboro’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

1 Brandy Court, Greensboro, 27409 2 Beds 2 Baths | $153,500 | Townhouse | 1,239 Square Feet | Built in 1985

With 2BR and 2 full BA, this one has it all! Convenience to shopping & restaurants AND all of the comforts of home can be found here! Easy, one-level, zero-entry living with a gas fireplace in living room, bright breakfast room and a covered patio to entertain or enjoy some quiet time with your favorite book. Come see this lovely home with updated LVP flooring and a very well-maintained interior - at 1239 sq ft, it lives much larger!! Plus, it's just across the parking lot from the club house & pool!

1030 Henson Park Drive, Greensboro, 27455 4 Beds 3 Baths | $341,490 | Townhouse | 2,240 Square Feet | Built in None

The Savannah is a 1st floor primary suite townhome! Upstairs are three bedrooms, an additional upstairs living room and storage area. Smart home package included!

108 Brody Way, Greensboro, 27455 4 Beds 3 Baths | $316,990 | Townhouse | 2,240 Square Feet | Built in None

3703 Cotswold Court, Greensboro, 27410 3 Beds 3 Baths | $142,000 | Townhouse | 1,881 Square Feet | Built in 1987

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! This Brittany Woods townhouse boasts 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, deck off the kitchen, more space downstairs finished/unfinished basement with entrance to the outside. Rental income potential and ready for your finishing This home needs repairs and TLC from you and it is yours!!! Priced to sell and seller to entertain no repairs!!!!N HOA HAS BEEN CONTACTED ABOUT DECK AND FRONT PORCH SEPARATION!!!

