ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Home ownership in Greensboro is within reach with townhouses like these

Greensboro News Flash
Greensboro News Flash
 6 days ago

(GREENSBORO, NC) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Greensboro’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QgkdP_0cyQLKFm00

1 Brandy Court, Greensboro, 27409

2 Beds 2 Baths | $153,500 | Townhouse | 1,239 Square Feet | Built in 1985

With 2BR and 2 full BA, this one has it all! Convenience to shopping & restaurants AND all of the comforts of home can be found here! Easy, one-level, zero-entry living with a gas fireplace in living room, bright breakfast room and a covered patio to entertain or enjoy some quiet time with your favorite book. Come see this lovely home with updated LVP flooring and a very well-maintained interior - at 1239 sq ft, it lives much larger!! Plus, it's just across the parking lot from the club house & pool!

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Dougherty, Coldwell Banker HPW at 919-789-5200

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2413213)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rv2H0_0cyQLKFm00

1030 Henson Park Drive, Greensboro, 27455

4 Beds 3 Baths | $341,490 | Townhouse | 2,240 Square Feet | Built in None

The Savannah is a 1st floor primary suite townhome! Upstairs are three bedrooms, an additional upstairs living room and storage area. Smart home package included!

For open house information, contact Katie Fine D.R. Horton - Greensboro

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-49166-490-49166-491660000-0030)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cifJ5_0cyQLKFm00

108 Brody Way, Greensboro, 27455

4 Beds 3 Baths | $316,990 | Townhouse | 2,240 Square Feet | Built in None

The Savannah is a 1st floor primary suite townhome! Upstairs are three bedrooms, an additional upstairs living room and storage area. Smart home package included!

For open house information, contact Katie Fine D.R. Horton - Greensboro

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-49166-T202)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mhSAM_0cyQLKFm00

3703 Cotswold Court, Greensboro, 27410

3 Beds 3 Baths | $142,000 | Townhouse | 1,881 Square Feet | Built in 1987

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! This Brittany Woods townhouse boasts 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, deck off the kitchen, more space downstairs finished/unfinished basement with entrance to the outside. Rental income potential and ready for your finishing This home needs repairs and TLC from you and it is yours!!! Priced to sell and seller to entertain no repairs!!!!N HOA HAS BEEN CONTACTED ABOUT DECK AND FRONT PORCH SEPARATION!!!

For open house information, contact Kokethia Saunders, Saunders Realty at 919-572-1751

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2411632)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Business
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Real Estate
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
CBS News

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's video chat with IOC chief fails to allay fears for her safety

Hong Kong — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has resurfaced after almost 20 days of silence and global concern that she may have been detained. But images showing Peng over the weekend don't appear to have eased fears for her safety that began when she disappeared from public view following an accusation of sexual assault against one of the Chinese Communist Party's former top leaders.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Elizabeth Holmes makes her case to the jury in fraud trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elizabeth Holmes, the one-time medical entrepreneur now charged with building a fraudulent company based on promises of a revolutionary technology, returned to the witness stand Monday. Her testimony, which focused largely on her enthusiasm based on positive early tests of that blood-testing technology, may be...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Townhouses#Home Ownership#Urban Living#Lvp Flooring#Coldwell Banker Hpw#Tlc
Greensboro News Flash

Greensboro News Flash

Greensboro, NC
412
Followers
561
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greensboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy