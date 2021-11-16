Madison-curious? These homes are on the market

(Madison, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Madison will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

7806 Cobblestone Cir, Middleton, 53562 4 Beds 3 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,642 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Conveniently located 2 story home in mature Middleton cul-de-sac w/ easy access to DT Middleton & the beltline. Main level invites you to the formal living room which flows to the formal dining, into the updated eat-in kitchen complete w/ Quartz counters & SS appliances connecting to the family room w/ cozy wood FP& access to the sprawling yard. Small office connects to the family room. MF laundry room for convenience. 4 BRs upstairs including suite w/ attached full bath. LL offers add’l living space & office, all w/ new carpet. Tons of storage as well. Newer roof, gutters, windows, insulation & carpet all under warranty. Smart garage opener, nest thermostat, doorbell & USB outlets. This well loved home has so much to offer and is ready for a new buyer to come make it their own!

1814 Redwood Ln, Madison, 53711 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,630 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Great location! Beautiful ranch home with a large dining area and two pantry closets. Many updates on the first floor include full bath, flooring and skylights. Living room, hallway and 1 bedroom have wood floors. Huge lower level gives space to rec room, full bath and office. Enjoy your time alone or with a gathering on the patio, gazebo or well-maintained fenced-in back yard.

403 Woody Ln, Monona, 53716 5 Beds 2 Baths | $384,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,183 Square Feet | Built in 1955

A breath of fresh air this classic 1950's ranch style home is. With the hardwood floors restored to their original beauty (2021), lots of windows (2014), with 2 egress windows added (2015) to enhance the living space & light giving this home 5 bedrooms! To add more comfort, a beautiful 20mm LVP just installed (2021) in almost the entire lower level. Many updates including fresh paint (2021); roof, gutters & siding (2014); furnace & Central Air (2015). Driveway & extra pavement (2015) on side of the garage that leads to a 12x20 shed that has a garage door opener, work bench & is wired. Looking for laundry on the main level? The 3rd bedroom could be used as a laundry room. This home is waiting for you to create new memories.

4914 Violet Ln, Madison, 53714 4 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,148 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Nestled on a tree-lined street, this home offers a versatile layout. The main level features a cozy sitting area that opens up to an eat-in kitchen, perfect for entertaining. The split level setup offers privacy for the primary bedroom located in the lower level. This spacious primary has a big walk-in closet and a soaking tub in the en-suite bathroom. The lower level is completed with a large family room, quintessential for those movie nights. Have dinner parties or relax on the expansive deck overlooking the rolling backyard. It is fenced and on one side, there is a great area for a dog run. It is conveniently located near bus stops, groceries, access to US-51, and Interstate. Garage is an extra wide 1-car, 15.6'x20' with storage nook. Roof was replaced in 2017.

