Madison, WI

Madison-curious? These homes are on the market

Madison Today
Madison Today
 6 days ago

(Madison, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Madison will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k8lo5_0cyQLJN300

7806 Cobblestone Cir, Middleton, 53562

4 Beds 3 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,642 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Conveniently located 2 story home in mature Middleton cul-de-sac w/ easy access to DT Middleton & the beltline. Main level invites you to the formal living room which flows to the formal dining, into the updated eat-in kitchen complete w/ Quartz counters & SS appliances connecting to the family room w/ cozy wood FP& access to the sprawling yard. Small office connects to the family room. MF laundry room for convenience. 4 BRs upstairs including suite w/ attached full bath. LL offers add’l living space & office, all w/ new carpet. Tons of storage as well. Newer roof, gutters, windows, insulation & carpet all under warranty. Smart garage opener, nest thermostat, doorbell & USB outlets. This well loved home has so much to offer and is ready for a new buyer to come make it their own!

For open house information, contact Daniel Tenney, MHB Real Estate at 608-333-5362

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1918649)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g55lz_0cyQLJN300

1814 Redwood Ln, Madison, 53711

3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,630 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Great location! Beautiful ranch home with a large dining area and two pantry closets. Many updates on the first floor include full bath, flooring and skylights. Living room, hallway and 1 bedroom have wood floors. Huge lower level gives space to rec room, full bath and office. Enjoy your time alone or with a gathering on the patio, gazebo or well-maintained fenced-in back yard.

For open house information, contact Javier Neira, Capella Realty Group, LLC at 608-446-5800

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1919426)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23vx5Q_0cyQLJN300

403 Woody Ln, Monona, 53716

5 Beds 2 Baths | $384,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,183 Square Feet | Built in 1955

A breath of fresh air this classic 1950's ranch style home is. With the hardwood floors restored to their original beauty (2021), lots of windows (2014), with 2 egress windows added (2015) to enhance the living space & light giving this home 5 bedrooms! To add more comfort, a beautiful 20mm LVP just installed (2021) in almost the entire lower level. Many updates including fresh paint (2021); roof, gutters & siding (2014); furnace & Central Air (2015). Driveway & extra pavement (2015) on side of the garage that leads to a 12x20 shed that has a garage door opener, work bench & is wired. Looking for laundry on the main level? The 3rd bedroom could be used as a laundry room. This home is waiting for you to create new memories.

For open house information, contact Jill Sweeney, EXIT Realty HGM at 608-838-4457

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1913514)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C5kN4_0cyQLJN300

4914 Violet Ln, Madison, 53714

4 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,148 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Nestled on a tree-lined street, this home offers a versatile layout. The main level features a cozy sitting area that opens up to an eat-in kitchen, perfect for entertaining. The split level setup offers privacy for the primary bedroom located in the lower level. This spacious primary has a big walk-in closet and a soaking tub in the en-suite bathroom. The lower level is completed with a large family room, quintessential for those movie nights. Have dinner parties or relax on the expansive deck overlooking the rolling backyard. It is fenced and on one side, there is a great area for a dog run. It is conveniently located near bus stops, groceries, access to US-51, and Interstate. Garage is an extra wide 1-car, 15.6'x20' with storage nook. Roof was replaced in 2017.

For open house information, contact Anastasia Gunawan, Real Broker LLC at 608-268-0831

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1921901)

Madison Today

Madison Today

Madison, WI
150
Followers
562
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Madison Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

