Top homes for sale in Fort Wayne

(Fort Wayne, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fort Wayne will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2332 Inwood Drive, Fort Wayne, 46815 3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,508 Square Feet | Built in 1958

You will fall in love with this amazing, well maintained 3BR, 2BA Ranch with a screened-in porch that is move-in ready. Enter into a large Living Room that leads to the Formal Dining Area W/Beautiful built-ins (China Cabinet) leading to the Kitchen with Custom Cabinets and pull out drawers. Eat-in Kitchen Nook W/laundry area. The Family/Great room has a remote Gas log fireplace and gives you an Extra Living Space to Enjoy. Off the Great room is a sliding glass door leading to the Screened-in Porch that leads to a beautiful fenced backyard W/8 x 10 Garden Barn Shed. The Bedrooms are to the left of the Living Room. Walk-in Closet in front bedroom and nice closet space in the other two bedrooms. Full Bath and ½ Bath. Large Over Sized 2 Car Attached Garage. Close proximity to Major highways, Restaurants and Shopping.

For open house information, contact Pat Lydy, Keller Williams Realty Group at 260-460-7707

2320 Kerrigans Way, Fort Wayne, 46815 4 Beds 3 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,552 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Accepted Offer--Taking Back-Up Offers. OUTSTANDING QUALITY! SOLID HOME ON BASEMENT, CUSTOM BUILT BY COLONIAL HOMES! This west-facing home offers 2500 sq. ft. of living space, with full unfinished basement * Inviting Covered Front Porch & Entry * OPEN LIVING AREA w/Comfortable Family Room features Brick Fireplace w/Gas Log * GRANITE COUNTERTOPS & ISLAND in Kitchen * Beautiful, High-Quality Wood Laminate Floors in LR, DR, Kitchen/Nook, and 1/2 Bath * DR opens to Delightful Sunroom leads to patio * Master En Suite with Spacious Bath & Walk-In Closet includes Built-In Ironing Board * Laundry room is located upstairs with folding table and hanging area * Large Linen Closet in both Full Baths * Main level alcove has built-in office area for printer, filing, and storage * NEW Vinyl Fence in backyard with an oversized, east facing patio and fire pit * Gas Line Hook-Up at Patio for grill * Covered Patio (Canvas Cover has been removed but will be included with sale) * Shaded afternoon/evening patio * Inviting Neighborhood with sidewalks, interior walkways, and young families * Whole-House Attic Fan Hook-Up * OVERSIZED GARAGE w/Service Door * NEW Furnace ('08) * NEW 25-year roof ('15) * NEW Central Air ('16) * NEW Front Door and Sidelights ('17) * NEW Front Exterior painted in 2018 * Keyless Entry * Window blinds included

For open house information, contact Judi Pierson, RE/MAX Results at 260-490-1591

13216 Crescent Ridge, Fort Wayne, 46814 3 Beds 2 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 2020

More affordable than building ~ Make their relocation your gain! This NEWLY built Smart Home comes loaded with upgrades & high-end extras. Step into the open floorplan of this spacious - nearly 1600sqft - ranch lined with Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring and topped with 9' ceilings and a centerpiece "can't miss" oversized contemporary ceiling fan. The Kitchen is fitted with matching stainless steel appliances, LED lighting, and breakfast bar seating. The private Laundry Room is just steps away and includes a beautiful brand new Washer & Dryer set. The Home features two spacious Guestrooms flanking a Full Bath, a Large Master Suite, PLUS a spacious Den/Formal Dining Room perfectly suited for Gaming, Entertaining, or to be used as a Home Office. Bonus features run-eth over with this build: ADT Security wired, keyless entry, professionally landscaped lawn & sod, extra large concrete patio, contemporary luxury blinds, plumbed for irrigation, cable ready & fitted to hang flat screens in multiple locations with out-of-sight plugs, AND even insulated interior walls for energy efficiency and sound deadening. Even the Garage "WOWs" featuring a bump out, water utility spigot, and additional cable jack. Getting into a NEWer build has never been easier!

For open house information, contact Ian Barnhart, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 260-432-0531

12124 Orchard Place, Fort Wayne, 46845 5 Beds 4 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,625 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Check out this spacious 3,625 finished sq ft RARE 5 bedroom center hall colonial home located in Pine Valley and NWA schools. Off the tiled foyer, there is a formal living room and dining room combo with crown molding, chair rail, and laminate flooring. As you enter this kitchen, you find that it is the heart of this home. You are greeted by a beautiful large island with a breakfast bar, gorgeous granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, a large pantry, and lovely Grabill cabinetry. Off the kitchen, there is a large breakfast nook that opens up into the family room with a fireplace and crown molding. This home also offers a main floor den/office with large built in office furniture. The upstairs features 5 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The 22x14 master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, as well as a walk-in tiled shower, heated tile floors, and double raised sink vanity with granite countertops in the en suite bathroom. Down in the basement, there is a 26x23 rec room with built-in surround sound. The basement also features daylight windows, a workshop room, ample storage, and a half bath. In the backyard, there is a 15x20 raised deck with a built in covered grill house. Additional features in this home are solid oak 6-panel doors, whole house fan, and a laundry chute. Roof was replaced in 2016. Newer furnace and A/C.

For open house information, contact Greg Adams, CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty, Inc at 260-399-6100