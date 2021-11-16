Corpus Christi-curious? These homes are on the market

(Corpus Christi, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Corpus Christi will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

10941 Shady, Corpus Christi, 78410 2 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 792 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Charming cottage styled home in Cal Allen just minutes away from I-37! This completely remodeled home is in search for a new owner asap! This home features a new roof on house and detached garage(TDI Windstorm certified), foundation repair with transferrable warranty, new plumbing lines and fixtures throughout the home, new water heater(5 year warranty), dry wood termite treatment(1 year warranty), new Ridge Core Flooring, new cabinets in kitchen and bathroom, new electrical plugs and switches and new stainless steel appliances. The huge detached garage is a bonus which can double as a workshop! Come see this turnkey charmer before it's gone at this incredibly affordable price!

3045 Austin St, Corpus Christi, 78404 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,627 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This cozy and charming home is just blocks away from Ocean Drive located right in the heart of Corpus Christi. The property features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, all new windows, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace feature. The two living areas make for excellent entertaining and fun with family and friends. Your wrap around driveway leads to a spacious backyard, lovely trees and an over 800 SF garage and workshop with water and sewer connections that is a must see!! Call to schedule a showing today and let's make this your new home!

513 Rawleigh Dr, Corpus Christi, 78412 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,035 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Come see this stunning home conveniently located near hospitals, NAS, TAMUCC, bay, beach, and downtown attractions. This 3/2 has a beautifully landscaped yard with a wrap around garage and remote gate access. The LARGE kitchen opens to the formal dining area and family room. It has abundant cabinet and counter space with an island as well as a separate coffee bar/prep area. This home has 2 sky lights; one in the family room located in front of a wood burning fireplace and one in a bedroom, allowing great natural light. Off the foyer, is a large room that could be a second living area, gameroom ,or office. the 2.5 car garage has ample storage cabinets and a new wind storm rated garage door. The home has freshly painted walls, recently installed laminate flooring,upgraded double pane storm windows and sliding glass door. Call your favorite realtor to schedule a showing TODAY!!

472 Coral Pl, Corpus Christi, 78411 3 Beds 3 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,298 Square Feet | Built in 1958

This ranch style home is located on a corner lot and only 3 blocks from the Corpus Christi Bay! The interior features hardwood floors, 2 dining areas, 2 living areas, an office, and 2-car garage around back w/ covered patio and extra parking space. There is a breezeway which connects to a private 1 bed, 1 bath apartment.

