House-hunt Santa Ana: What’s on the market

(SANTA ANA, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Santa Ana listings:

9432 Iolani Circle, Huntington Beach, 92646 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,860 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Newport West Fixer!! Located in South Huntington Beach, this home has had the same owner for 56 years and is waiting for the new owner to make a lifetime of memories. A quiet interior cul-de-sac and corner location. There is parking for a boat or RV. This home is also zoned to add an ADU if you want to add home office or guest house. The home is being sold "AS IS", no repairs. Let your dreams come to life as you make it your own. The 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath split level can be remodeled or expanded (approxmately 3500 sq. ft.). The spacious back yard currently has a jacuzzi and workshop. Access the back yard from Zamora Lane to park your boat. The side yard, that can be accessed from the kitchen and become your outdoor kitchen and dining area. Just minutes to the beach and Pacific City, change your life and move to the beach!

For open house information, contact Julie Shafii, Surterre Properties Inc. at 949-717-7100

913 S Oak Street, Santa Ana, 92701 2 Beds 1 Bath | $489,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,021 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Santa Ana fixer!!! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home with potential.

For open house information, contact Marcos Vargas, Seven Gables Real Estate at 714-731-3777

17134 Santa Cruz Court, Yorba Linda, 92886 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,899,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,247 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Vista Del Verde sanctuary walk into grand entryway with circular stairway and living and dining rooms off of entry.Walk down the hall to an office and huge great room and kitchen.This model also has a bedroom and full bath for extended family or guests. Walk up the circular stairway to an open great room down the hall to two guest bedrooms with full bathrooms.The master suite is huge with a separate media TV room and a huge bath with a walk in shower and a walk in closet with a soaking tub with city view lights. Outside is a Pebbletec pool with a spa and on the side of the house is a putting green. Owner owned solar to keep the bills down in the summer! Award winning Placentia-Yorba Linda school district, centrally located to 55, 91, and 57 freeways. Hurry on this one will not last!

For open house information, contact Lena Duan, HomeSmart, Evergreen Realty at 714-990-0770

22 Baffin Bay, Newport Coast, 92657 4 Beds 6 Baths | $6,495,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,997 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Enter 22 Baffin Bay and Enjoy Spectacular FRONT ROW views of Catalina Island along the Gold Coast to Palos Verdes. Located in the premier 24 hour guard gated coastal community of Crystal Cove, this home offers a great floor plan with 4 bedrooms 5 ½ baths This handsome Santa Barbara-inspired residence features a main floor consisting of a grand foyer with a magnificent staircase, a large formal living room and dining room with cast stone fireplace, a spacious family room with magnificent ocean views, custom built-in cabinetry and additional fireplace, a wonderful Chef’s Kitchen with white cabinetry, granite countertops, Viking appliances and sub-zero refrigerator and a wood paneled home office/bedroom with full bath. An additional room can be a home office/ gym or Bedroom. The second floor offers 3 bedrooms all have private baths including the spacious master bedroom with spectacular ocean view, balcony, huge walk-in closet with custom built-ins and a marble accented master bathroom. In addition there is a large bonus room with custom built-ins and full bath. The home is built around a delightful central courtyard with bubbling fountain and lush landscaping for indoor/outdoor living. The back yard features magnificent white water ocean views and includes a dining area, built-in BBQ, spa and grassy side yard. There is a 2 car garage with custom cabinetry, extra storage and a water filtration system. This prime property is walking distance to one of the States most beautiful beaches and Crystal Cove Promenade, with its stores and restaurants. Residents may also enjoy the amenities of The Canyon Club, featuring Jr. Olympic pool, fitness room, community room, three tennis courts and half basketball court.

For open house information, contact Gail Grabner, Villa Real Estate at 949-717-6000