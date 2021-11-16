Check out these townhomes for sale in Honolulu

(HONOLULU, HI) If you’re on the market for a home in Honolulu, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

99-1440 Aiea Heights Drive, Aiea, 96701 3 Beds 3 Baths | $750,000 | Townhouse | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Welcome to Aiea Lani Estates. Great opportunity to live in this desirable location nestled in upper Aiea Heights with lush forest views. Peaceful established neighborhood with a large pool, playground, waking paths, private park and lots of guest parking. Upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse with a double car carport and storage. Enclosed lanai adds to the living area. New appliances, new vinyl laminate floors in bedrooms, new windows, and new exterior siding and painting. Centrally located to Pearl Ridge Mall, Pali Momi Medical Center, medical offices, freeway access , schools, and military bases.

91-1031 Kaimalie Street, Ewa Beach, 96706 3 Beds 3 Baths | $600,000 | Townhouse | 1,263 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This townhouse is turnkey, move in ready, and has an open layout with good flow and plenty of natural light. Features include a private yard, 2 car garage, granite countertops, laminate flooring, SS appliances, a large master suite with private bath and a walk in closet, central A/C, ceiling fans, and extra storage. The Mariner’s Place Townhomes is a pet friendly community with reasonable HOA fees and in a great location close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Watch the virtual tour and schedule your appointment today or come visit us at our open house on 9-26-2021 from 2-5pm. You will not want to miss this one. Some photos have been virtually staged.

45-995 Wailele Road, Kaneohe, 96744 3 Beds 2 Baths | $880,000 | Townhouse | 1,230 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Welcome Home to Makani Kai Marina! This 3 bed 2 bath townhome is newly renovated. New vinyl floors, new paint throughout, all popcorn ceilings refinished, updated bathrooms, new sliding doors and screens, updated lighting and fans. This is not to be missed! Live the "Hawaii Life" in this beautiful gated community, enjoying the lush, tropical landscapes, the luxury of having your own 34' boat slip (currently rented out for $400/month), stunning views of Kaneohe Bay throughout the community and other amenities such as the pool, club house, and outdoor grilling areas. Community is pet friendly.

91-1145 Laaulu Street, Ewa Beach, 96706 3 Beds 3 Baths | $680,000 | Townhouse | 1,926 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Welcome home to your personal oasis at the gorgeous, gated community of "The Arbors" in Ewa Beach! This recently renovated home features a full bedroom + full bath on the first floor with 2 master bedrooms upstairs - each with their own en-suite! Not only is there beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout the home, but you also have an updated kitchen with solid wood cabinets, granite counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances! Relax in your own private backyard with an added deck and patio area - perfect for entertaining! Worried about your electric bill? Well, feel free to blast the AC, because this unit comes with 17-owned PV panels just installed this year - 2021 !!! This incredible, move-in ready home is sure to WOW you! ***Please see the 3D Virtual Tour Walk-Thru***

