ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

These houses are for sale in Stockton

Stockton Daily
Stockton Daily
 6 days ago

(STOCKTON, CA) Looking for a house in Stockton? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Stockton listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wDurK_0cyQLCBy00

17727 Wheat Field Street, Lathrop, 95330

4 Beds 4 Baths | $749,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,340 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Mossdale Landing Beauty! This home has it all including paid for solar. This home also features formal living room/dining room combo, large family room with open kitchen concept complete with corian countertops and a large pantry. Large bonus room upstairs, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, and hunter douglas remote blinds. Spacious and convenient downstairs master suite. Backyard is complete with a beautiful newer salt water pool perfect for the hot summer days plus a gazebo great for entertaining. Newer fencing, fruit trees, oversized garage and more. Walking distance to schools, parks and shopping. Hurry this one will go quick! Call Janet to view @ 209-321-5981

For open house information, contact Janet Anderson, Keller Williams - Stockton at 209-323-2125

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11981271)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E3O7Y_0cyQLCBy00

830 Brandywine Street, Manteca, 95336

4 Beds 2 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,734 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath, corner lot location in a well established neighborhood in Manteca. With it's screened in porch, backyard covered patio and shed, this home features an inside laundry room, separate family room and living room and open kitchen. Put your personal touches into this home to make it your own. With no HOA, make sure and put this on your list of must sees.

For open house information, contact Sherry Dolen, Keller Williams - Stockton at 209-323-2125

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11942279)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RTOXX_0cyQLCBy00

2510 Gardena Ave, Stockton, 95204

3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Located in an established Country Club neighborhood. This 3bd 2 full bath home is move in ready! Beautiful new laminate flooring, new paint, new bathroom vanities, granite kitchen counter tops, custom tile backsplash and new appliances. Front yard has new sod and landscaping. Centrally located near shopping and I5 Freeway.

For open house information, contact Stephanie Mendez, Keller Williams - Stockton at 209-323-2125

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11789781)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qcPXD_0cyQLCBy00

4029 Marchesotti Way, Stockton, 95204

3 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,372 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Exquisite 2272 sq ft home, 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath, downstairs office area, upstairs loft area, Combination kitchen, dining, and family room. Beautiful White shutters throughout. Large covered patio area with recessed lighting and small outside kitchen. Backyard is just waiting for your dream design.

For open house information, contact Deborah Mason, Keller Williams - Stockton at 209-323-2125

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11972140)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Manteca, CA
Stockton, CA
Business
City
Stockton, CA
Stockton, CA
Real Estate
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
CBS News

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's video chat with IOC chief fails to allay fears for her safety

Hong Kong — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has resurfaced after almost 20 days of silence and global concern that she may have been detained. But images showing Peng over the weekend don't appear to have eased fears for her safety that began when she disappeared from public view following an accusation of sexual assault against one of the Chinese Communist Party's former top leaders.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Elizabeth Holmes makes her case to the jury in fraud trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elizabeth Holmes, the one-time medical entrepreneur now charged with building a fraudulent company based on promises of a revolutionary technology, returned to the witness stand Monday. Her testimony, which focused largely on her enthusiasm based on positive early tests of that blood-testing technology, may be...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Anderson
Person
Keller Williams
Stockton Daily

Stockton Daily

Stockton, CA
723
Followers
554
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stockton Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy