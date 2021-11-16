These houses are for sale in Stockton

(STOCKTON, CA) Looking for a house in Stockton? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

17727 Wheat Field Street, Lathrop, 95330 4 Beds 4 Baths | $749,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,340 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Mossdale Landing Beauty! This home has it all including paid for solar. This home also features formal living room/dining room combo, large family room with open kitchen concept complete with corian countertops and a large pantry. Large bonus room upstairs, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, and hunter douglas remote blinds. Spacious and convenient downstairs master suite. Backyard is complete with a beautiful newer salt water pool perfect for the hot summer days plus a gazebo great for entertaining. Newer fencing, fruit trees, oversized garage and more. Walking distance to schools, parks and shopping. Hurry this one will go quick! Call Janet to view @ 209-321-5981

830 Brandywine Street, Manteca, 95336 4 Beds 2 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,734 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath, corner lot location in a well established neighborhood in Manteca. With it's screened in porch, backyard covered patio and shed, this home features an inside laundry room, separate family room and living room and open kitchen. Put your personal touches into this home to make it your own. With no HOA, make sure and put this on your list of must sees.

2510 Gardena Ave, Stockton, 95204 3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Located in an established Country Club neighborhood. This 3bd 2 full bath home is move in ready! Beautiful new laminate flooring, new paint, new bathroom vanities, granite kitchen counter tops, custom tile backsplash and new appliances. Front yard has new sod and landscaping. Centrally located near shopping and I5 Freeway.

4029 Marchesotti Way, Stockton, 95204 3 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,372 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Exquisite 2272 sq ft home, 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath, downstairs office area, upstairs loft area, Combination kitchen, dining, and family room. Beautiful White shutters throughout. Large covered patio area with recessed lighting and small outside kitchen. Backyard is just waiting for your dream design.

