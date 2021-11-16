On the hunt for a home in Columbia? These houses are on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Columbia, SC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Columbia. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27qrvy_0cyQLBJF00

4017 Delree Street, West Columbia, 29170

3 Beds 1 Bath | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Fantastic investment opportunity with 2+ acres. Purchase this estate held property that includes a 1320 square foot house plus rental income from 2 lots of $250/lot each month. The mature live oaks and spacious lot provide a rare find! Pull up the carpet and find hardwoods - lots of potential!

For open house information, contact Rachel Filer, Carolina RE & Inv Group LLC at 803-240-8182




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b6Etw_0cyQLBJF00

1825 Saint Julian Place 5K, Columbia, 29204

2 Beds 2 Baths | $109,000 | 1,242 Square Feet | Built in 1974

This condo complex is located in the heart of Forest Acres & Forest Hills just minutes to Downtown, The Vista, USC, Fort Jackson, & a variety of dining & shopping experiences. The condo has neutral interior paint & plush carpet in dining area, living room, hall, & both bedrooms. There is crown molding in the great room. The patio is enclosed as a heated & cooled space w/sliding glass doors with screens so you can enjoy the fresh air. The Kitchen has White Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, & Stainless Steel Appliances. The master bedroom has 2 California Closets. The Laundry Room & vending machines are in the basement. Off the Lobby are separate his & hers equipped workout rooms & restrooms. There is a beautiful outdoor pool.

For open house information, contact Ron Bouknight, Home Advantage Realty at 803-567-5300




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DPs9A_0cyQLBJF00

261 Keystone Dr, Hopkins, 29061

3 Beds 3 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,163 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Nice 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath home located in Myers Creek located in Hopkins. The kitchen offers a lot of cabinets for storage and counter space. Whether you are in the living room downstairs or the loft upstairs, you will have the right amount of space to relax. Owners suite has a separate shower and garden tub with double sinks and a massive walk in closet. The other 2 bedrooms are large and feature walk in closets.

For open house information, contact Kristy Benkart, Re/Max Summit at 803-469-2100




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VhZl4_0cyQLBJF00

5634 Bluff Road, Columbia, 29209

3 Beds 2 Baths | $178,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,806 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Country living just minutes from the city! Nice and spacious home completely renovated inside: new laminated floors, Kithcen, baths. 3 Bed/1.5 Bath. Master with 1/2 bath (second floor) and other 2 beds on main.

For open house information, contact Carmen Malsbury, JPAR Magnolia Group at 803-251-9855





