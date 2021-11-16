Single-family homes for sale in Grand Rapids

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

If you’re Grand Rapids-curious, take a look at these listings today:

1053 Veto Street Nw, Grand Rapids, 49504 3 Beds 2 Baths | $217,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,514 Square Feet | Built in 1941

This Three bedroom two bath charmer is move in ready and well maintained. Conveniently located near all Grand Rapids has to offer. GVSU, John Ball Zoo, all the shops and restaurants and if you have to go anywhere else, the expressways are a short drive away.The main bedroom suite with two walk in closets, bathroom and sitting room provide an oasis from the outside world.Don't miss this opportunity!!

For open house information, contact Todd M Pearson, Redfin Corporation at 616-421-3381

3906 Miramar Avenue Ne, Grand Rapids, 49525 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,725 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Step inside 3906 Miramar to a house that already feels like home. Natural light floods this home through the picture window in the living room. The main level is complete with a cozy kitchen, two spacious bedrooms, and one spa quality full bathroom. This bathroom includes heated floors and a full jacuzzi jet tub. A new 75 gallon water heater was installed in 2015 to ensure your full relaxation in your own personal oasis. Upstairs has one large room and a smaller non-legal room that is full of potential. This could easily be transformed into a large master with a walk in closet or smaller personal office space. The basement is fully finished with plenty of room for entertaining the whole family. It is perfect for movie nights and is well insulated for loud football games. The unfinished side of the basement has plenty of space for storage and laundry hookups available. Located on a double lot, this home gives you space from your neighbors and room to run.

For open house information, contact Rachel Asiala, City2Shore RE-Prestige Home Gr at 616-326-0110

7832 22Nd Avenue, Jenison, 49428 4 Beds 3 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,012 Square Feet | Built in 1968

This updated 4 bed 2.5 Jenison ranch home is a little piece of paradise yet minutes to all the local amenities! This home has been updated from top to bottom cosmetically plus all the major mechanicals have been updated as well. The furnace, AC, & hot water heater are less than 2 years old (with a transferable warranty) roof is 8-10 years old, new vinyl replacement windows throughout and new gutters! If you aren't sold yet check out the stunning kitchen. The kitchen has had a total makeoverwith new white shaker cabinetry, tile backsplash, large pantry space, solid surface counter tops and high end stainless steel appliances featuring a double oven and French style refrigerator. Off of the dining area are sliders to the fenced in backyard with a large garden area (seller's just seeded

For open house information, contact Lindsay J VanDuinen-Scully, RE/MAX of Grand Rapids (FH) at 616-957-0700

5432 Grand River Drive Ne, Grand Rapids, 49525 4 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,688 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Looking for an affordable home in a great location? Come check out this 4-bedroom 1.5 bath NE charmer in the Northview school district. This cape cod style home has character and is waiting for you. On the main floor you will find a Living Room, 2 bedrooms, kitchen, eating area, full bath, and a half bath off the primary bedroom. The seller believes there are hardwood floors on some or all the main floor. The upper level has 2 bedrooms. Downstairs you will find a family room (potential bedroom), laundry and storage. The breezeway connects the home to the large one stall garage (13.5x22) and a 3-season porch off the back of the home. This home sits on a very large lot with mature trees and has a 10x12 storage shed for your lawn equipment or extra storage space. Schedule your appointment today!

For open house information, contact Amanda S Volkers, City2Shore RE-Prestige Home Gr at 616-326-0110