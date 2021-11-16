ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a look at these Raleigh condominiums on the market now

(RALEIGH, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Raleigh condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Raleigh, pulled from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g4QLZ_0cyQL8kJ00

107 Drummond Place, Cary, 27511

2 Beds 1 Bath | $180,000 | Condominium | 694 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Quiet Drummond Place Condo close to Shoppes of Kildaire, restaurants, park and much more! Two bedroom Condo features updated kitchen w/ granite countertops, updated flooring, including tile in kitchen and utility room (2019). New windows installed in 2021 with transferable lifetime warranty from Window World. HVAC (2015), Water Heater (2015). Enjoy a nice relaxing morning or evening on private deck. Fantastic investment or home buying opportunity in Cary!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WwJTW_0cyQL8kJ00

10530 Sablewood Drive, Raleigh, 27617

2 Beds 2 Baths | $519,900 | Condominium | 1,845 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Beautiful model home that is available to close in Nov or Dec!! This popular Hampstead plan is an end unit with tons of windows and natural light. This open concept plan is inviting with minimal steps. Spacious primary suite with engineered hardwood floors and room for a sitting area. Large primary bath with tiled walk in shower and bench seat and double vanity with quartz countertop. Kitchen features quartz countertop and gourmet appliances. Fridge and all furniture is included. Attached two car garage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaOM8_0cyQL8kJ00

7018 Sandy Forks Road, Raleigh, 27615

2 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Condominium | 1,089 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Offer deadline 11/7 at noon. Popular North Raleigh location: close to shopping, entertainment, & employment. Beautiful, 2nd floor end unit condo. Open concept kitchen into large living room flooded with light! Brand New Stainless appliance suite in the kitchen. Spacious private patio with entries off the kitchen & the primary bedroom. Back staircase from patio with access onto yard. Large storage closet off the patio. New LVP throughout 2 bedrooms, kitchen and living room. No carpet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bz7aM_0cyQL8kJ00

222 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, 27603

2 Beds 2 Baths | $467,500 | Condominium | 1,308 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Stunning 2 Bdrm 2 Bath End Unit w/ additional den/office space in the heart of Glenwood South. Open, bright floorplan w/a spacious balcony & South facing 5th floor views featuring Raleigh's skyline. Two parking spaces #77 & 1 floating! Designer touches & upgrades throughout! Fresh paint! New wide porcelain/hardwood flrs! Stainless steel appliances & granite countertops! 2 Lg owners suites w/walk-in closets! Amazing location! Secured building entry! Storage locker! Walk to restaurants, shopping, & museums!

