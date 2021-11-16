Take a look at these Knoxville condominiums on the market now

(KNOXVILLE, TN) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Knoxville’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Knoxville, pulled from our classifieds:

2521 Maple Branch Lane, Knoxville, 37912 3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,900 | Condominium | 1,656 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Beautiful 3 BR 2 BA all brick and unit on one level. No Steps! Totally repainted and updated. New appliances. Floors in good shape. New carpet in bedrooms. Open floor plan with cathedral ceilings in LR and MBR. Fireplace. Nice sunroom. Must See.

139 Creekwood Way, Seymour, 37865 2 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Condominium | 1,407 Square Feet | Built in None

139 Creekwood Way offers an all brick, one level, split bedroom, open concept condo in the Nails Creek Village condo community. Convenient to highly regarded Seymour schools, area restaurants and shopping, it is 12 miles from the University of Tennessee and downtown Knoxville. This 2 BR, 2 BA has recently had its carpet replaced with laminate hardwood flooring. The screened in back porch offers a quiet setting to relax. It has great space for a hammock or daybed. This property has only had two owners. This is one not to be missed!

4001 Valley View Drive, Knoxville, 37917 2 Beds 2 Baths | $134,900 | Condominium | 1,054 Square Feet | Built in 1979

End Unit townhouse style 2BR, 1.5 BA Condo with easy access to I 640, East Towne Area and Ft. City Area. This condo has a back porch with living room, kitchen and half bath on main level. Main level flooring has been updated with hardwood. The upstairs includes both bedrooms, laundry area and upgraded full bath. Stove, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer convey.

5029 Griffins Gate Lane, Knoxville, 37912 2 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Condominium | 1,317 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Fabulous Fountain City PUD/rancher located in beautiful Griffins Gate. Enjoy your morning coffee or tea on your private patio or escape isolation with a breath of fresh air on your quiet neighborhood sidewalks. Wake up onto your new luxury vinyl plank floors that offer low maintenance to give you a maintenance free feel. This home offers the conveniences of being located just 10 minutes from Downtown Knoxville. Call today for your personal tour

