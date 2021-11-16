Take a look at these Richmond condominiums on the market now

(RICHMOND, VA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Richmond’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Richmond, pulled from our classifieds:

3002 Anglican Place, Henrico, 23233 3 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Condominium | 1,952 Square Feet | Built in 1991

*Rare, low-maintenance home in sought-after Wellesley neighborhood.* Desirable 1st-floor owner’s suite + easy-living community = WIN. 3br, 2.5 ba. detached condo that looks just like a single-family home. Enjoy the large eat-in kitchen with 1st-floor washer/dryer (newer); open-concept dining & vaulted living room that opens to a private deck. Owner’s suite includes a double vanity, Jacuzzi tub, separate shower and spacious closet. The sweeping staircase leads to the 2nd floor with two additional bedrooms + a full bath & cedar-lined closet. Walk-in attic is perfect for storage. 2-car garage opens to kitchen. Lawn is irrigated. Community maintenance includes mowing (whole yard), mulching, edging & weeding (front only), roof maintenance and repairs, exterior paint & power wash on cycle and snow removal. Wellesley amenities—pool, clubhouse, walking trails, fitness center, playground.

325 2Nd Street, Richmond, 23219 2 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Condominium | 700 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Super cute, 2 bed , 1 bath condo located in the heart of Jackson Ward. Featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, hardwood floors throughout , recessed lighting, large windows for natural light, , and central heat and cooling. Just a short walk to great local restaurants, the Quirk Hotel and rooftop, the National Theater , Browns Island , VCU, and much more. Schools were retrieved from RPS website, purchasers are encouraged to verify.

4308 Monument Park, Richmond, 23230 3 Beds 3 Baths | $749,950 | Condominium | 2,764 Square Feet | Built in 1981

The Monument Park Condominium was developed in the early-mid 1980's on the sole remaining block of Monument Avenue, once home to Sauers' Gardens. The developer, Alex Alexander, frequently collaborated with the well-known architecture firm Glave, Newman, Anderson. Partner Jim Glave AIA was the Partner-in-Charge, and Richard Hood AIA, (now owner of Elwood Thompson) was the Project Manager. In preparation for the renovation of 2011-12 by the present owners, Glave and Holmes, the successor firm to GNA, consulted with the owners.

219 North 19Th Street, Richmond, 23223 2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,000 | Condominium | 931 Square Feet | Built in 1851

This historic downtown condominium is just a short distance from MCV, Shockoe Slip, Main Street Station, Farmers Market, and numerous restaurants. A street level condo with semi-private entry (shared with one other neighbor) means that there are no stairs to deal with. Hardwood floors in the open living room/kitchen area and two bedrooms each with bath access make this condo perfect for roommates or a buyer that prefers a bedroom and separate home office setup.

