Richmond, VA

Take a look at these Richmond condominiums on the market now

 6 days ago

(RICHMOND, VA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Richmond’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Richmond, pulled from our classifieds:

3002 Anglican Place, Henrico, 23233

3 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Condominium | 1,952 Square Feet | Built in 1991

*Rare, low-maintenance home in sought-after Wellesley neighborhood.* Desirable 1st-floor owner’s suite + easy-living community = WIN. 3br, 2.5 ba. detached condo that looks just like a single-family home. Enjoy the large eat-in kitchen with 1st-floor washer/dryer (newer); open-concept dining & vaulted living room that opens to a private deck. Owner’s suite includes a double vanity, Jacuzzi tub, separate shower and spacious closet. The sweeping staircase leads to the 2nd floor with two additional bedrooms + a full bath & cedar-lined closet. Walk-in attic is perfect for storage. 2-car garage opens to kitchen. Lawn is irrigated. Community maintenance includes mowing (whole yard), mulching, edging & weeding (front only), roof maintenance and repairs, exterior paint & power wash on cycle and snow removal. Wellesley amenities—pool, clubhouse, walking trails, fitness center, playground.

For open house information, contact Mair Downing, One South Realty Group, LLC at 804-353-0009

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2133184)

325 2Nd Street, Richmond, 23219

2 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Condominium | 700 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Super cute, 2 bed , 1 bath condo located in the heart of Jackson Ward. Featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, hardwood floors throughout , recessed lighting, large windows for natural light, , and central heat and cooling. Just a short walk to great local restaurants, the Quirk Hotel and rooftop, the National Theater , Browns Island , VCU, and much more. Schools were retrieved from RPS website, purchasers are encouraged to verify.

For open house information, contact Keith Haskins, EXP Realty LLC at 804-729-5188

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2133431)

4308 Monument Park, Richmond, 23230

3 Beds 3 Baths | $749,950 | Condominium | 2,764 Square Feet | Built in 1981

The Monument Park Condominium was developed in the early-mid 1980's on the sole remaining block of Monument Avenue, once home to Sauers' Gardens. The developer, Alex Alexander, frequently collaborated with the well-known architecture firm Glave, Newman, Anderson. Partner Jim Glave AIA was the Partner-in-Charge, and Richard Hood AIA, (now owner of Elwood Thompson) was the Project Manager. In preparation for the renovation of 2011-12 by the present owners, Glave and Holmes, the successor firm to GNA, consulted with the owners.

For open house information, contact Ceci Amrhein-Gallasch, Joyner Fine Properties at 804-270-9440

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2129879)

219 North 19Th Street, Richmond, 23223

2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,000 | Condominium | 931 Square Feet | Built in 1851

This historic downtown condominium is just a short distance from MCV, Shockoe Slip, Main Street Station, Farmers Market, and numerous restaurants. A street level condo with semi-private entry (shared with one other neighbor) means that there are no stairs to deal with. Hardwood floors in the open living room/kitchen area and two bedrooms each with bath access make this condo perfect for roommates or a buyer that prefers a bedroom and separate home office setup.

For open house information, contact Christopher Blake, Monroe Properties at 804-344-0032

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2120357)

See more property details

ABOUT

With Richmond Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

