Townhomes of Baton Rouge: See what’s on the market

(BATON ROUGE, LA) These Baton Rouge townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

723 Hammond Manor Drive, Baton Rouge, 70816 3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Townhouse | 1,275 Square Feet | Built in 2005

GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY!! This townhome is located right off of the Old Hammond/Oneal intersection in Baton Rouge and does NOT require flood insurance. There are two townhomes separately listed but both for sale (721 and 723). Both units have separate 2 car garages, updated, and currently rented out for $1300 a piece ($2,600 gross) and the tenants also pay their own utilities separately! These units have been completely renovated with ceramic tile floors and granite countertops. Both units have fully fenced in backyards. Great opportunity for immediate cash flow! NO Showings until an accepted contract due to being Tenant Occupied. Buyer to use inspection period to view property. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. Both tenants are on month to month and have been long term tenants.

For open house information, contact Stephen Couvillion, Keller Williams - Ascension Parish at 225-744-0044

6 Rue Toulouse, Baton Rouge, 70808 3 Beds 4 Baths | $585,000 | Townhouse | 2,583 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Rare opportunity when a home comes on the market in the establish quaint Le Havre Townhome subdivision. Being a mile from LSU tiger stadium and walking distance to the LSU lakes, this home has a very desirable location. Come see the tasteful renovations & additions done to this 3 bed 3.5 bath with office & its private courtyard. Imagine all the entertaining you can do with family & friends in this home. Enter the rod iron gate into the courtyard & follow the brick pathway to the solid wood door that opens to the welcoming foyer. Enter and see the high ceilings, extensive woodwork & custom trim, brick flooring that runs into wood flooring in the spacious living room. There is a formal dining room with lots of windows allowing the natural light to flow into the home. All custom plantation shutters will remain. The kitchen features gas range, dishwasher, and microwave. Kitchen has an open bar area that allows for easy entertaining with those in the living room. Living room has beautiful built ins, brick wood-burning fireplace with wood mantel. Seller added a guest bathroom on the 1st floor. The master suite will accommodate king size bed plus a sitting area. The private en suite was redesigned & renovated for dual vanity, walk in tile shower, separate jacuzzi tub, walk-in closet & laundry room. Upstairs find a study plus two bedrooms & two renovated full bathrooms. Lots of closet space for additional storage in this home. Look in the attic access in the bedroom at the front of the home for all the additional floored attic space. There's room for addition if family needs more room to expand. Other amenities: enclosed 2 car garage, additional parking in front, private courtyard with mature landscaping, fountain, & open patio. Located in flood zone X. Active HOA--dues are $1000/year. Virtual Tour Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zp2kUjWuL3e

For open house information, contact Juli Jenkins, Keller Williams - Ascension Parish at 225-744-0044