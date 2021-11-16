New Orleans-curious? These homes are on the market

(New Orleans, LA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in New Orleans than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3308 Castiglione Street, New Orleans, 70119 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,995 | Single Family Residence | 1,839 Square Feet | Built in 1931

Your search for something special has ended! Located next to Jazz Fest & close to City Park, this home has an open floor plan that includes original Craftsman elements. Features include a large master suite with cathedral ceilings/exposed beams, wood floors, double-pane windows, 4-car off-street parking, large front porch & private back courtyard. The kitchen has stainless and butcher-block counters, & includes a fully functional vintage Chambers stove & newer stainless refrigerator. Home Warranty included!

For open house information, contact MARK A BOLINE, EXP Realty, LLC at 504-513-3109

1528 Vegas Street, Metairie, 70003 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,727 Square Feet | Built in 1977

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! CLASSIC RANCH STYLE HOME IN LYNN PARK in pristine condition this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is move in ready. Corner of Lynette and Vegas, Great Backyard, Double Driveway Garage, Vaulted Ceiling in Family Room with Gas log Fireplace.. Covered Patio This single owner home has good bones and won't last long!

For open house information, contact Angelique LaCour, Engel & Volkers New Orleans Metairie at 504-875-3555

1314 Napoleon Avenue #11, New Orleans, 70115 3 Beds 5 Baths | $1,099,999 | Condominium | 3,595 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Stunning four-story Uptown condo in the historic St Elizabeth building. This gorgeous property boasts hardwood floors, tall ceilings, a grand staircase, private elevator, and energy efficient features throughout. This end-unit shares just one wall which provides fabulous views and loads of natural light. Three designated parking spots right outside of the unit. Enviably located out of the flood zone and in a highly walkable neighborhood with the best of New Orleans right outside your door. Truly a must-see!

For open house information, contact Michael Styles, Engel & Volkers New Orleans Metairie at 504-875-3555

2012 Francis Avenue, Metairie, 70003 4 Beds 3 Baths | $217,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Great Opportunity to Invest in this 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath property over 2000 sq ft of Living Area. Inviting Living/Dining...Spacious Combo Kitchen/Breakfast Area...Seal Tab Roof replaced 3 years ago! House has never flooded.

For open house information, contact KIM L BRANDT, Riverside Realty, Inc. at 504-737-8454