Tulsa, OK

Single-family homes for sale in Tulsa

 6 days ago

(TULSA, OK) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Tulsa area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Tulsa area:

8517 S 78Th East Avenue, Tulsa, 74133

4 Beds 3 Baths | $346,789 | Single Family Residence | 2,894 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Welcome home to beautiful south Tulsa home with lovely inground pool. Top rated Darnaby Elementary. Updated kitchen with gorgeous granite, living room with fireplace and flex room that could be family room or gameroom. Large bedrooms. Back plumbed for outdoor bath. Amazing house reasy for you to call home.

11722 S Richmond Avenue, Tulsa, 74137

5 Beds 5 Baths | $825,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,283 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Luxury and Elegance awaits you in this gorgeous traditional home in gated Cross Timbers at Wind River. From the breathtaking entry to the back-yard oasis, the home features an open floor plan with designer finishes, 12’ ceilings, 2 indoor fireplaces, exotic hardwoods, custom textured walls, travertine flooring, wine room, theater and many upgrades throughout. Master bed and spa like bath include 3 walk-in closets. Outdoor features kitchen, fireplace, covered patio and plunge pool.

8308 Kingston Avenue, Tulsa, 74137

5 Beds 8 Baths | $3,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 9,079 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Custom built, resort like living in gated Stonewall Estates. Private streets. Custom wine cellar. Tile roof on house. Backs up to green-space owned by Holland Hall. Private gate into Holland Hall. First floor master bedroom. Spectacular design. Perfect condition. Outdoor living and pool. Safe room. Whole house water filter. Recirculating hot water tank.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NKzvC_0cyQKys100

305 Prattwood Drive, Sand Springs, 74063

3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,990 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Huge family room, granite in kitchen & baths, new tile, new roof, new hot water tank, new stove, new dishwasher & more! Beautiful extra large desk perfect for entertaining! Broker/Owner.

