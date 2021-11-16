On the hunt for a home in Pompano Beach? These houses are on the market

(Pompano Beach, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pompano Beach. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

7980 N Nob Hill Rd, Tamarac, 33321 2 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Condominium | 981 Square Feet | Built in 2005

RARELY FOR SALE IN THIS COMMUNITY !! INVESTOR INVESTORS can be rented 1st year!! Great tenant in place for more than 1 year paying $1550 now tenant month to month. Great 2BDS/2BATHS condo w/walk-in closet and balcony, split bedroom layout and is 1st level with walk out balcony area in St. Andrews is in one of the most sought after condo communities in Tamarac. ceramic floors , Washer and Dryer in the unit. Living in this beautiful neighborhood gives you access to great amenities including a racquetball court, resort style swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts. The community also provides for a 24-hour gated entrance. Walking distance to Tamarac Park within minutes to the sawgrass expressway, shopping & dining.***By tenant request the property will only be show on November 16**

3780 Ne 13Th Ave, Pompano Beach, 33064 3 Beds 1 Bath | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,025 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Pool home! Great investment opportunity! Flip or rent this home in a growing area with minimal vacancy.

9181 Sunrise Lakes Blvd, Sunrise, 33322 1 Bed 1 Bath | $63,500 | Condominium | 640 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Cozy apartment in a 55+ community. Vacant and ready to move or renovate to your clients needs. This is a beautiful and well maintain community, lovely landscaping views, community pool, theater, tennis courts...What a great place to live!

401 N Birch Rd, Fort Lauderdale, 33304 2 Beds 2 Baths | $920,000 | Condominium | 1,286 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2/1 bath plus Den!! brand-new contemporary building with five-star amenities surrounded by the Intracoastal Waterway and just 90 steps to the white sands of Fort Lauderdale beach. Inside residence 502, you will find 1,286 SF of open floor plan space, marble master bathroom with separate tub and shower, high end appliances, quartz countertops, 9-foot floor to ceiling windows, furnished by STEVEN-G . Relax on your balcony and catch an incredible sunset falling over downtown Fort Lauderdale. Enjoy resort-style amenities that include two pools, summer kitchen, theater room, fitness center, sauna, club room with kitchen, dining, and billiard lounge, 24-hour valet parking, and more — pet-friendly condo with no rental restrictions.

