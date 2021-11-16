ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Check out these houses for sale in Wichita

Wichita Bulletin
Wichita Bulletin
 6 days ago

(WICHITA, KS) Looking for a house in Wichita? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Wichita area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AaDop_0cyQKw6Z00

442 S Morningside St, Wichita, 67218

4 Beds 3 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Mid-century modern home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2 car garage, on almost a half acre. This home has had some nice updates done and shows how well it has been cared for. Hardwood floors abound down the halls and through the bedrooms, while period tile covers the Great Room, kitchen and back Family Room. Carpet is throughout the living and Dining Rooms. The kitchen is outfitted with luxury granite, and updated appliances. The home has plenty of living area including an oversized family room with wood burning fireplace. This home feels like the newer "open-concept" designs, but has multiple living spaces for a more warm and inviting feel. The expansive backyard is great for entertaining with shaded sitting area and patio space. There is also a shed for storing tools. Don't miss out on your opportunity to own this one-of-a-kind home. Call today to schedule your showing!

For open house information, contact Adam Crowder, Coldwell Banker Plaza Real Estate at 316-686-7121

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kansas MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCKMLSKS-602998)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MUzbo_0cyQKw6Z00

101 W Buckthorn Rd, Derby, 67037

5 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,664 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Very Well-Maintained & Spacious 5 Bedroom 3 Full Bath Bi-Level That Is Sure To Please! Same Owner For 29 Years & Has Been Lovingly Cared For. Amazing Park-Like Backyard Setting Is A Show Stopper! Large Composite Deck & Composite Pergola Makes For Easy Maintenance & Definitely A Place To Relax & Enjoy The View. Stamped Concrete w/ Flagstone Look Patio For Additional Backyard Enjoyment. Spectacular Lighted Pond Feature With 2 Waterfalls - Year Round Operation! Variety Of Trees Adorn The Home - Japanese Maple, Prairie Fire Crabapple, Forest Pansy Redbud, Sugar Maple & More! Lush Green Yard & Nicely Landscaped - Irrigation Well & Sprinkler System. Premium Cedar Fencing - Higher Quality Boards & Steel Posts. Interior Featuring Many Improvements! Nice Updates To The Kitchen & Baths - Granite Transformations Countertops & Stylish Backsplash. Home Safe Hearth & Chimney in 2021 Converted Both Fireplaces to Gas Operated With Remote & Multiple Flame, Light & Fan Settings - Cozy Feel With A Push Of A Button! All Windows Replaced With Quality Pella. Wood Blinds Throughout So No Need For Curtains. Formal Dining For Special Occasions. Kitchen Has Frigidaire Stainless Steel Appliances (Convection Oven For Optimal Cooking), Eating Area & Pantry. Ceiling Fans Throughout Home. You Can See The Woodwork Has Been Lovingly Cared For! Master Bedroom Suite Features Walk-In Closet & Private Bath With 2 Sink Vanity & Tub/Shower. Interior Received Fresh Coat Of Paint - Neutral Color Scheme To Match Most Decors. 2 More Bedrooms & Full Bath With Tub/Shower Complete The Main Level. Basement Finish Includes Spacious Family Room With View Out Windows, 2 Bedrooms With Egress Windows, Full Bath With Extended Vanity & Tub/Shower, & Laundry Room. What Everyone Needs Is Storage! Separate Storage Room With Shelving & Another Large Area Under The Stairs. High Efficiency HVAC & Humidifier New In 2015. Siding Has Been Replaced With Durable Hardie Board. There Is a Garden Shed To Free Up Garage Space & Built-In Work Bench Stays. Home Is Located In North Derby So Easy & Short Commute To Wichita. Definitely Needs To Be On Your List To See! Set Up Your Showing Today!

For open house information, contact Sherry Wayman, Coldwell Banker Plaza Real Estate at 316-686-7121

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kansas MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCKMLSKS-604650)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MCTte_0cyQKw6Z00

862 Plantation St, Maize, 67101

3 Beds 1 Bath | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,030 Square Feet | Built in 2000

INVESTMENT SPECIAL! Selling to investors only, this listing is also featured with two other homes as an investment “bundle” see 724 S. Longbranch/ MLS #603674 & 988 N. Robin/ MLS #603671. Long term tenants in each home. Selling individually or as bundle to investor. Please allow ample time for scheduling showings.

For open house information, contact Haley Fahnestock, J.P. Weigand & Sons at 316-686-7281

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kansas MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCKMLSKS-603673)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Knz4_0cyQKw6Z00

5358 N Pebblecreek, Bel Aire, 67226

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,377 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Under Construction**Zero Entry/Slab Floor Ranch has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths**Kitchen has an Island Cabinet with Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances and a Pantry**Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring in the Kitchen, Dining Room, Living Room and Hallway**Master Bath has Double Vanities and a Fiberglass Shower**Hall Bath has Granite Counter Top**Covered Patio**General Taxes and the Special Taxes are Estimated and have not been Fully Assessed to the Property**Estimated Completion Date 12-15-2021**

For open house information, contact NANCY SUTER, Keller Williams Signature Partners at 316-681-3600

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kansas MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCKMLSKS-604034)

