Check out these houses for sale in Wichita

442 S Morningside St, Wichita, 67218 4 Beds 3 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Mid-century modern home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2 car garage, on almost a half acre. This home has had some nice updates done and shows how well it has been cared for. Hardwood floors abound down the halls and through the bedrooms, while period tile covers the Great Room, kitchen and back Family Room. Carpet is throughout the living and Dining Rooms. The kitchen is outfitted with luxury granite, and updated appliances. The home has plenty of living area including an oversized family room with wood burning fireplace. This home feels like the newer "open-concept" designs, but has multiple living spaces for a more warm and inviting feel. The expansive backyard is great for entertaining with shaded sitting area and patio space. There is also a shed for storing tools. Don't miss out on your opportunity to own this one-of-a-kind home. Call today to schedule your showing!

101 W Buckthorn Rd, Derby, 67037 5 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,664 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Very Well-Maintained & Spacious 5 Bedroom 3 Full Bath Bi-Level That Is Sure To Please! Same Owner For 29 Years & Has Been Lovingly Cared For. Amazing Park-Like Backyard Setting Is A Show Stopper! Large Composite Deck & Composite Pergola Makes For Easy Maintenance & Definitely A Place To Relax & Enjoy The View. Stamped Concrete w/ Flagstone Look Patio For Additional Backyard Enjoyment. Spectacular Lighted Pond Feature With 2 Waterfalls - Year Round Operation! Variety Of Trees Adorn The Home - Japanese Maple, Prairie Fire Crabapple, Forest Pansy Redbud, Sugar Maple & More! Lush Green Yard & Nicely Landscaped - Irrigation Well & Sprinkler System. Premium Cedar Fencing - Higher Quality Boards & Steel Posts. Interior Featuring Many Improvements! Nice Updates To The Kitchen & Baths - Granite Transformations Countertops & Stylish Backsplash. Home Safe Hearth & Chimney in 2021 Converted Both Fireplaces to Gas Operated With Remote & Multiple Flame, Light & Fan Settings - Cozy Feel With A Push Of A Button! All Windows Replaced With Quality Pella. Wood Blinds Throughout So No Need For Curtains. Formal Dining For Special Occasions. Kitchen Has Frigidaire Stainless Steel Appliances (Convection Oven For Optimal Cooking), Eating Area & Pantry. Ceiling Fans Throughout Home. You Can See The Woodwork Has Been Lovingly Cared For! Master Bedroom Suite Features Walk-In Closet & Private Bath With 2 Sink Vanity & Tub/Shower. Interior Received Fresh Coat Of Paint - Neutral Color Scheme To Match Most Decors. 2 More Bedrooms & Full Bath With Tub/Shower Complete The Main Level. Basement Finish Includes Spacious Family Room With View Out Windows, 2 Bedrooms With Egress Windows, Full Bath With Extended Vanity & Tub/Shower, & Laundry Room. What Everyone Needs Is Storage! Separate Storage Room With Shelving & Another Large Area Under The Stairs. High Efficiency HVAC & Humidifier New In 2015. Siding Has Been Replaced With Durable Hardie Board. There Is a Garden Shed To Free Up Garage Space & Built-In Work Bench Stays. Home Is Located In North Derby So Easy & Short Commute To Wichita. Definitely Needs To Be On Your List To See! Set Up Your Showing Today!

862 Plantation St, Maize, 67101 3 Beds 1 Bath | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,030 Square Feet | Built in 2000

INVESTMENT SPECIAL! Selling to investors only, this listing is also featured with two other homes as an investment “bundle” see 724 S. Longbranch/ MLS #603674 & 988 N. Robin/ MLS #603671. Long term tenants in each home. Selling individually or as bundle to investor. Please allow ample time for scheduling showings.

5358 N Pebblecreek, Bel Aire, 67226 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,377 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Under Construction**Zero Entry/Slab Floor Ranch has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths**Kitchen has an Island Cabinet with Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances and a Pantry**Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring in the Kitchen, Dining Room, Living Room and Hallway**Master Bath has Double Vanities and a Fiberglass Shower**Hall Bath has Granite Counter Top**Covered Patio**General Taxes and the Special Taxes are Estimated and have not been Fully Assessed to the Property**Estimated Completion Date 12-15-2021**

