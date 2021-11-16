ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City School Board Votes to Drop Mohawks Nickname

By Mandy Billings
(Mason City, IA) — A unanimous vote by the Mason City School Board Monday night will lead to the retirement of the Mohawks mascot and nickname. The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe recently called for the district to end the use of the name and associated imagery. The board approved administrators start the transition from the use of the Mohawk name to a new mascot immediately and to present the information at the January 17th meeting. The district will stop using Mohawks to introduce athletic teams, and the name will be removed from electronic communications such as the district’s website and other documents that can easily be edited. The goal is to have a new mascot by July 1st.

