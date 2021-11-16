Take a look at these Virginia Beach condominiums on the market now

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Virginia Beach’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

Mm Horizon Quay, Virginia Beach, 23451 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,465,000 | Condominium | 2,554 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Building 5 Just released: Larger floor plan with sweeping Bay front views and elevated ceilings that bathe the room in natural light. Whether sitting on the balcony, relaxing by the fireplace, or preparing a meal in the gourmet kitchen, this floor plan offers an abundance of high end finishes that are anything but standard. The owners suite is a true oasis with 2 custom walk-in closets and spacious spa inspired ensuite with free-standing tub. In this gated condominium community, storage abounds not only in the home, but in the 2 car garage & a personal utility storage closet. The community features secured building entrances, a clubhouse with exercise room and entertainment space overlooking the Bay, a community pool and a waterfront gazebo; all within the most picturesque luxury condominium community in Virginia Beach. All unvaccinated visiitors required to wear facial covering

6410 Ocean Front Avenue, Virginia Beach, 23451 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,979,000 | Condominium | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Oceanfront with gorgeous panoramic views of the North End beaches and ocean. Stunning, beautifully and totally renovated three bedroom custom built residence built to the highest of standards with top quality design features and exceptional details. Wonderful bright and open floor plan with an amazing chef’s kitchen with natural maple cabinets, granite countertops and high end appliances, beautiful living room with gas fireplace and custom built ins, luxurious primary suite and first floor bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Multiple balconies to enjoy the sunrise and beaches, inviting brick paver patio and professionally landscaped yard. New HVAC and oversized Generator

716 16Th Street, Virginia Beach, 23451 3 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Condominium | 1,822 Square Feet | Built in 2016

COME LIVE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY NO FEE CONDO IN THE BEACH ART VIBE DISTRICT WITHIN MINUTES FROM THE BOARDWALK, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND MUCH MUCH MORE. HOME HAS LOTS OF UPGRADES AND A GOOD SIZE FENCED YARD WITH LOTS OF CUSTOMS LANDSCAPING, AND A RUNNING JACUZZI. OPEN CONCEPT LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN AND DINING ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE. LARGE PRIMARY BEDROOM INCLUDES TWO WALK-IN CLOSETS WITH AN EN-SUITE WITH A LARGE LUXURY SHOWER, THE OTHER TWO BEDROOMS ARE NICE SIZE. OVERSIZED 2 CAR GARAGE WITH LONG DRIVEWAY WHICH HOLDS AT LEAST 6 CARS. 16TH STREET LEADS DIRECTLY TO THE OCEANFRONT, INCLUDES INDUCTION COOK TOP STOVE, SECURITY SYSTEM WITH OUTDOOR CAMERA, ENERGY EFFICENT DUAL ZONED HEAT/AC.

200 70Th Street, Virginia Beach, 23451 3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,900 | Condominium | 1,136 Square Feet | Built in 1949

2 unit condo, no fees, BEING SOLD AS-IS, perfect location one block from the ocean at the North End. Fireplace is non-working and decorative purposes only.

