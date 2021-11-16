Take a look at these homes on the market in Rochester

(Rochester, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Rochester. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

146 Winchester Street, Rochester, 14615 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,190 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Make this home your own! Hardwood floors and natural woodwork throughout! Water heater is 5 yrs old & a complete roof tear off was done 7 years ago! Inside it's ready for some new paint and fresh updates - the current has been there 30 years! There's a large, deep yard with a 2+ car garage - lots of room in the back yard. Close to the zoo and Maplewood Park. Own this home for hundreds less than it would cost to rent!

1101 Fawn Wood Drive, Webster, 14580 3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 1993

LOOK AROUND, FALL IN LOVE AND MAKE AN OFFER!!! Welcome to 1101 Fawn Wood Dr. Webster. Beautifully updated 2 story colonial. Featuring a BRAND NEW WHITE KITCHEN, just completed the final touches this past weekend. The kitchen features Custom Soft Close Jarlin Cabinetry, granite countertops, porcelain farm style sink, backsplash, satin nickel faucet, water dispenser, disposal & hardware complete NEWLY INSTALLED recessed ceiling lights. BRAND NEW WASHER, DRYER & ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. 3 bedrooms & 1.5 baths. The family room features a beautiful brick faced gas fireplace with mantle & double sliding glass doors. The big living room can also be used as an office or whatever you desire! Hardwood and Wood-Look Tile flooring. Central A/C, Smart thermostat & Smart Ring Doorbell Camera. Big yard with NEW deck and above ground pool. NEW Shed for extra storage. NEW driveway. 2 car garage. NEW electric panel & light fixtures. Beautiful neutral paint colors. Picture perfect Professionally Landscaped. Too many updates to list. THIS HOME IS BETTER THAN BUILDING & COMPLETELY MOVE IN READY! Showings begin Sept. 24th, 10am. Delayed negotiations Offers due by 5pm, Sept 27th.

155 Biltmore Drive, Rochester, 14617 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,880 Square Feet | Built in 1937

Spacious & Charming Colonial! NEW (this month) tear-off roof -home & garage! Lush landscaping! 2- car det Garage! Vinyl siding w/stone accent. Brick & blacktop driveway/courtyard! Grand Living Rm boasts a wd brn f/p, built-in bookcase & arched doorway. The formal Dining Rm has a built-in cabinet, hard wd flooring & arched doorway. 1st flr Office/Den! The amazing Family/ Great Rm is a must see! Custom wdwork, wd & beamed ceiling, built-in cabinets, sliders to the courtyard! The Great room boasts an exquisite custom brick gas fireplace with a wood mantle, brick hearth, woodwork wall display. The Eat-In Kitchen is updated with newer appliances, pantry, counters, ss sink, hard woods & recessed lighting! Mud area off the Kitchen for easy access to rear. Update First floor Powder Rm! Bedrooms are all good size with hard wood flooring. Full Bath on the second level. Newer Windows! Gas Hot Water Heater (2019). Gas Fired Furnace & A/C ( 2004). Neutral decor! Basement lvl finished rm-currently used for working out (flex space). Delayed showings 8/26/2021. Showings are from 1-6 p.m. each day per Seller's request. No showings 8/31/2021 per Seller's request. Delayed Neg 8/31/2021 by 2:00 pm

4035 East Avenue, Rochester, 14618 5 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,443 Square Feet | Built in 1860

The elegance of a bygone era is now available on the popular East Ave corridor. Built in the early 1800's, "4035" was known to be one of the first homes built on East Ave. Since the 1940's the Atwood family has taken meticulous care of the home and property. The home has retained much of its charm and is ready for modern updates by the new Steward. There are 6 spacious rooms on the first floor, including a full bath and bedroom, living room with wood burning fireplace, bay window, sitting room, loads of light coming in through the many windows, beautiful hardwood floors, chair rail moldings, wainscoting. There is a 2 car detached garage with 3 story horse stall barn that has many opportunities to be finished. It is an awesome piece of property that wears its years gracefully. Own a piece of history. The ideal home for your treasured antiques. Delayed negotiations Saturday, September 11 at 5:00 p.m.

