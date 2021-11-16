ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Owning a home in Riverside is within reach with one of these condos

Riverside News Watch
Riverside News Watch
 6 days ago

(RIVERSIDE, CA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Riverside’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Riverside, pulled from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=241crm_0cyQKldo00

6979 Palm Court, Riverside, 92506

2 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Condominium | 1,005 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Welcome to Magnolia Palms Condominiums! You will be the first to enjoy all the amenities this newly remodeled home has to offer. This unit has been totally remodeled from head to toe. As you enter this beauiful unit you are led into a welcoming open floor plan with kitchen to the left which features brand new white shaker cabinets with granite counter tops, new oven, stainless steel sink, breakfast counter/bar, formal dining area and oversized living room with large sliding glass doors that provide a view of the balcony which overlooks the pool and courtyard, 2 spacious bedrooms, both bathrooms have also been remodeled, the master bedroom has a private bathroom, the indoor laundry area is suitable for stackable washer and dryer, other features include vinyl wood flooring throughout, ceiling fans, new lighting throughout, newly painted, new baseboards, newer water heater. Gated underground, designated parking and an elevator is an added bonus. The complex is centrally located to schools, shopping, dining, entertainment, freeway access, and more!

For open house information, contact JANICE FAVELA, RE/MAX TIME REALTY at 909-373-0880

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-CV21236206)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lfVtp_0cyQKldo00

1000 Central Ave, Riverside, 92507

2 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Condominium | 965 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Welcome! This is a beautiful Country Club Villa Condo, located within walking distance of Canyon Crest county club, close to the golf course, near UCR and Town Center. Great neighborhood for a unique living experience. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, freshly painted, new laminated flooring, for special occasions in the living room a wet bar, kitchen granite countertops, master bedroom, walking closet, private bathroom, Private balcony, HOA dues $310 per moth (includes: water, trash, 2 assigned parking spaces in gated garage, elevator access, exterior pool, laundry room in building). Close to 215 / 60 / 91 Freeways.

For open house information, contact Xiomara Vasquez, Century 21 Home at 909-591-0158

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-TR21191006)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EDgyq_0cyQKldo00

7347 Garnet Ridge Road, Jurupa Valley, 92509

3 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Condominium | 2,120 Square Feet | Built in 2018

HOA includes maintenance of 3 parks, common area maintenances, security gates, exterminator for house perimeter and all common areas

For open house information, contact PATRICIA DAVIES, KW COLLEGE PARK at 909-625-8400

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-CV21247176)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dPuIH_0cyQKldo00

12243 Orchid Lane, Moreno Valley, 92557

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Condominium | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1986

WELCOME HOME!! Walk in to your turnkey home sweet home. This home is conveniently located close to freeways, eateries, schools and shopping. Your new home is a single story 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo and a wonderful patio area; take note that you won't have any neighbors above you. After you take a gander at the outside patio area off of your kitchen, walk down the hallway and note the inside laundry area. Take a peek into the large three bedrooms and well maintained bathrooms. Before you leave, be sure to note that there is a 2 car garage with this units name on it! This home boasts an abundance of natural light, newer carpet in the living room and hallway, and newer paint. Come check it out, fall in love, and make an offer!

For open house information, contact BRIANNA TOTH, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY at 909-793-2100

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-EV21246252)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Riverside, CA
Real Estate
Riverside, CA
Business
City
Riverside, CA
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
CBS News

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's video chat with IOC chief fails to allay fears for her safety

Hong Kong — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has resurfaced after almost 20 days of silence and global concern that she may have been detained. But images showing Peng over the weekend don't appear to have eased fears for her safety that began when she disappeared from public view following an accusation of sexual assault against one of the Chinese Communist Party's former top leaders.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Elizabeth Holmes makes her case to the jury in fraud trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elizabeth Holmes, the one-time medical entrepreneur now charged with building a fraudulent company based on promises of a revolutionary technology, returned to the witness stand Monday. Her testimony, which focused largely on her enthusiasm based on positive early tests of that blood-testing technology, may be...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
Riverside News Watch

Riverside News Watch

Riverside, CA
760
Followers
568
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

With Riverside News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy