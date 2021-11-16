Owning a home in Riverside is within reach with one of these condos

(RIVERSIDE, CA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Riverside’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Riverside, pulled from our classifieds:

6979 Palm Court, Riverside, 92506 2 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Condominium | 1,005 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Welcome to Magnolia Palms Condominiums! You will be the first to enjoy all the amenities this newly remodeled home has to offer. This unit has been totally remodeled from head to toe. As you enter this beauiful unit you are led into a welcoming open floor plan with kitchen to the left which features brand new white shaker cabinets with granite counter tops, new oven, stainless steel sink, breakfast counter/bar, formal dining area and oversized living room with large sliding glass doors that provide a view of the balcony which overlooks the pool and courtyard, 2 spacious bedrooms, both bathrooms have also been remodeled, the master bedroom has a private bathroom, the indoor laundry area is suitable for stackable washer and dryer, other features include vinyl wood flooring throughout, ceiling fans, new lighting throughout, newly painted, new baseboards, newer water heater. Gated underground, designated parking and an elevator is an added bonus. The complex is centrally located to schools, shopping, dining, entertainment, freeway access, and more!

1000 Central Ave, Riverside, 92507 2 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Condominium | 965 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Welcome! This is a beautiful Country Club Villa Condo, located within walking distance of Canyon Crest county club, close to the golf course, near UCR and Town Center. Great neighborhood for a unique living experience. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, freshly painted, new laminated flooring, for special occasions in the living room a wet bar, kitchen granite countertops, master bedroom, walking closet, private bathroom, Private balcony, HOA dues $310 per moth (includes: water, trash, 2 assigned parking spaces in gated garage, elevator access, exterior pool, laundry room in building). Close to 215 / 60 / 91 Freeways.

7347 Garnet Ridge Road, Jurupa Valley, 92509 3 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Condominium | 2,120 Square Feet | Built in 2018

HOA includes maintenance of 3 parks, common area maintenances, security gates, exterminator for house perimeter and all common areas

12243 Orchid Lane, Moreno Valley, 92557 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Condominium | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1986

WELCOME HOME!! Walk in to your turnkey home sweet home. This home is conveniently located close to freeways, eateries, schools and shopping. Your new home is a single story 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo and a wonderful patio area; take note that you won't have any neighbors above you. After you take a gander at the outside patio area off of your kitchen, walk down the hallway and note the inside laundry area. Take a peek into the large three bedrooms and well maintained bathrooms. Before you leave, be sure to note that there is a 2 car garage with this units name on it! This home boasts an abundance of natural light, newer carpet in the living room and hallway, and newer paint. Come check it out, fall in love, and make an offer!

