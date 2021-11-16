Check out these houses for sale in Salt Lake City

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Looking for a house in Salt Lake City? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

1975 E Millbrook Drive, Salt Lake City, 84106 11 Beds 8 Baths | $2,499,000 | Single Family Residence | 11,095 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Development opportunity in the heart of Millcreek. Very large home with 5 residences currently in place. 1.42 acre parcel. Great opportunity for 4 possibly, 5 single family residences. Call listing agents for details.

812 E 4800 S, Salt Lake City, 84107 3 Beds 2 Baths | $465,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,484 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Nestled in the heart of the Pine Hills subdivision in Murray, this spacious corner lot home is conveniently located near wonderful schools and shopping. This cozy home is also a stone's throw from those magnificent mountains. Want to build equity fast? Finish the basement and do a remodel on the main floor. Please give 24 hour notice for showings. Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from county records. Buyer is advised to obtain an independent measurement.

3900 S Bacchus Highway, Magna, 84044 3 Beds 3 Baths | $N,one | Single Family Residence | 2,696 Square Feet | Built in None

PRICING STARTING FROM THE MID $300s Get ready to find your new home in a community packed with perks and amenitieswelcome to Little Valley Gateway. This master-planned community features two pools, a clubhouse, pickleball courts, and integrated walking trails for easy access to large play areas, tot lots and terra parks. Enjoy outdoor recreation with amazing views at the nearby Oquirrh Mountains or take a short commute to Salt Lake City for shopping, dining entertainment and more. Whether youre looking for a spacious 3-4 bedroom fully finished townhome or a single family home with room to grow, we have a plan for you. Come learn more about all we have to offer at Little Valley Gateway!

708 W. Wynwood Park Drive (6670 S.), Murray, 84123 3 Beds 3 Baths | $579,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,764 Square Feet | Built in None

The Matisse plan knows how to delivery on space for everyone.. Upon entering this home, the spacious foyer with private half bath and optional coat/mud area give plenty of space to receive guests while having a place to put things away. The open floorplan allows for plenty of space for whatever you could want with a great room, opening onto the kitchen, dining and flex space. Upstairs offers a gracious laundry room, two secondary bedrooms and ample full bath. The master suite makes the ultimate sanctuary with a large room, private master bath and generous walk-in closet anyone could enjoy filling.

