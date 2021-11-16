ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville-curious? These homes are on the market

 6 days ago

(Nashville, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Nashville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dlFbp_0cyQKizd00

412 Mercomatic Dr, Nashville, 37209

3 Beds 3 Baths | $679,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,150 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome! This new build in West Nashville has not overlooked a single detail. The all brick home offers an excessive amount of trim throughout, 10ft ceilings, shiplap-covered walls, granite countertops, and stainless appliances with a gas cooktop. Around back, you have a spacious fenced-in yard, as well as a rear porch perfect for morning coffee. One year builders warranty and washer/dryer included.

For open house information, contact John Omer, Keller Williams - Nashville - Franklin at 615-778-1818

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EXZLy_0cyQKizd00

100 Bellevue Dr, S, Nashville, 37205

6 Beds 7 Baths | $4,495,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,665 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Complete and NEW CONSTRUCTION in BELLE MEADE by Chandelier Development!!! Highest quality on one of Belle Meade's most private streets. Cedar Shingle roof, 3 car garage, open kitchen to large den with fire place off of screened porch and two huge media rooms upstairs. Huge laundry room on each floor-Large lot perfect for a pool. Walk to Parmer Park and enjoy a mature tree lined street convenient to Harding Rd and Belle Meade Blvd.

For open house information, contact Grace Clayton, Engel & Volkers Nashville at 615-297-8543

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VCK5a_0cyQKizd00

4527 Wayland Dr, Nashville, 37215

5 Beds 8 Baths | $3,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,751 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Built by Sapphire Development and located in Forest Hills, this new construction is the pinnacle of Tennessee luxury. With the main living all on one level, the flexible floor plan is spacious and well thought out. The open kitchen and living areas flow perfectly into the backyard with ample space for entertaining. The exquisite primary retreat features two walk-in closets and a spa-like bath. Relax and unwind in the rec room, sunroom or on the observation porch, perfect for viewing sunsets.

For open house information, contact Alex Helton, Keller Williams - Nashville - Music City at 615-425-3600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DbJR8_0cyQKizd00

608 Hannah Ridge Ct, Antioch, 37013

3 Beds 3 Baths | $395,827 | Single Family Residence | 1,840 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Beautiful traditional 3BR home in Stanford Village! Vaulted entry and living room open to dining and kitchen. Breakfast table and formal dining space with sliding glass doors towards patio yard. Primary bedroom and laundry down with spacious bonus, bedroom and king sized third bedroom. Well maintained and great floor plan with two car garage and 2 HVAC units. Larger cul-de-sac lot and featured view to enjoy view of trees off back patio. Welcoming wrap around front porch. Don't miss it!

For open house information, contact Jana Brown, Keller Williams - Nashville - Franklin at 615-778-1818

With Nashville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

