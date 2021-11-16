Grassley Praises Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Signed by Biden

(Washington, DC) — US Senator Chuck Grassley calls the bipartisan infrastructure package signed into law by President Biden “an investment in Iowa’s future.” Grassley was the lone Republican in the state’s delegation to vote for the one-point-two-trillion-dollar measure. Iowa is expected to receive up to five-billion dollars for projects on everything from roads to public transportation to airports. Grassley says 300-million dollars will help repair the 23 percent of Iowa’s bridges that are structurally deficient, which ranks 50th in the US. He also says there is four-billion dollars for highway improvements and money to improve broadband internet service in rural Iowa. Grassley was invited to the White House bill signing Monday, but didn’t have enough advanced notice to make it.