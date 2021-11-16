ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Sacramento

Sacramento News Watch
 6 days ago

(Sacramento, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sacramento. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QvDIi_0cyQKeSj00

6 Declan Ct., Sacramento, 95817

3 Beds 3 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,628 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Nestled on a quiet, beautifully-maintained cul-de-sac, you'll be impressed by the fresh landscaping & incredible curb appeal of this immaculate 3 bed, 3 bath 2015 home! Step inside to an open floor plan, featuring beautiful flooring, & tall ceilings with fresh carpet & paint throughout. This house has it all including a smart-home tstat, alarm system, lighting, & front door lock as well as SOLAR. 2 of the bedrooms feature an en-suite providing extra privacy or a great opportunity for rental income. When you're ready to relax or entertain, step outside to an expansive, custom landscaped backyard with upgrades galore including a covered patio, vinyl pergola, bistro lighting, & serene water feature. The garage is fully finished & features plenty of built in shelving, a workbench & tool organization. Conveniently located near the light rail & freeways for easy commuting & moments from the popular Tahoe Park & East Sac communities. Come fall in love with everything this home has to offer!

For open house information, contact Shelby Ryburn, Keller Williams - Folsom at 916-404-2900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02juV4_0cyQKeSj00

9154 Brevard Drive, Sacramento, 95829

4 Beds 3 Baths | $539,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,005 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Charming, tri-level home located in the established Churchill Down neighborhood on the border of Elk Grove. This home boast over 2000 Sq. Ft. and is on a corner lot with RV access. This home features a full bedroom and bathroom with a walk-in shower on the lower level as well the formal living room & family room complete with cozy fireplace, wet bar & vaulted ceilings. The main level features the kitchen with a breakfast nook & formal dining room. Lots of windows make this home cheery and bright. On the upper level you have the remaining 3 bedrooms including a spacious master with a separate jetted tub and walk-in shower. Brand new paint and flooring throughout make this home fresh, inviting and ready for move-in!

For open house information, contact Denice Underwood, Keller Williams - Elk Grove at 916-405-5700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b2bko_0cyQKeSj00

7704 Agate Beach, Antelope, 95843

5 Beds 4 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,308 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Boasting w/ pride in ownership this 5 bed, 3.5 bth home presents 3308 sq ft, 3 car garage & all amenities you've been searching! Enjoy being greeted w/ a private office, grand staircase, formal dining & an open concept living space perfect for entertaining! This incredible kitchen features an inviting island w/ sink, double oven/sinks for holiday cooking, granite counters, and your own TV so you won't miss out! There's room for everyone including a separate rec room, downstairs master suite w/jet tub & walk in closet, secondary upstairs master & jack & jill bath! The backyard is jaw-dropping! Relax in your own oasis under an oversized patio looking out to the beach-entry styled pool. Complete w/ a stunning rock waterfall, gas tiki torches on both sides & attached spa to enjoy all day & the custom brick fireplace to wind down next to at night! Home includes outdoor gas lines & plantation shutters plantation shutters throughout! Roseville school district & paid solar. This is a must see!

For open house information, contact Steve LaMothe, Keller Williams - Roseville at 916-788-8800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BNqRh_0cyQKeSj00

3740 17Th Ave, Sacramento, 95820

3 Beds 2 Baths | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This beautiful well-maintained Craftsman Bungalow with 3 Bed and 2 Full Baths is located on an oversized corner lot composed of 3 parcels. Freshly painted exterior, new Roof installed last year, Solar Panels for energy efficiency, large driveway, and 3 storage sheds in rear yard. The spacious great room and dining area boasts two fireplaces and provides a perfect space for entertainment. Expansive laundry room and nook that can also be used as pantry storage. Kitchen includes cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless-steel appliances. Conveniently located near easy freeway access and close proximity to the heart of Downtown which offers dining, shopping, and entertainment. Schedule a tour today before it too late!

For open house information, contact CODY CAMPAGNE, Keller Williams - Elk Grove at 916-405-5700

