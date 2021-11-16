Take a look at these Omaha condominiums on the market now

(OMAHA, NE) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Omaha’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Omaha condos have been selected from our classified listings:

2820 N 66Th Avenue, Omaha, 68104 2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,000 | Condominium | 950 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Chad Blythe, M: 402-578-9822, chad.blythe@blythe-team.com, www.buyingomaha.com - This condo is a great 57+ Years Old community. The building has it's own laundry facility, Fitness Facility, Storage Unit for each Condo, Heated Underground Parking Garage, and Community Room for events. This condo is one of the larger 2 bedroom 1 bathroom units with a garage spot. Main bedrooms is large with a good sized closets. The second bedroom is good size with ample natural light. The living area is large and opens into the kitchen. Kitchen has plenty of counter space along with an eat-up bar and ample cabinet space. Call to schedule a showing today.

For open house information, contact Chad Blythe, Nebraska Realty at 402-491-0100

12727 W Dodge Road, Omaha, 68154 1 Bed 1 Bath | $110,000 | Condominium | 730 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Sue Henson, M: 402-669-9600, sue@suesoldit.com, www.suehensonrealty.com - Contract Pending On the market for back up offers. Live right in the heart of the City, in this well maintained, carefree condo! New AC April 2021, new carpet throughout and interior paint. Amenities include indoor pool, exercise room, library, party room and garage/storage locker available for $35/ month. Main floor unit with secured interior entrance.

For open house information, contact Sue Henson, Nebraska Realty at 402-491-0100

200 S 31St Avenue, Omaha, 68131 1 Bed 0 Bath | $299,000 | Condominium | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Martha Barrera, M: 402-216-7986, mbarrera@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Experience the luxuries of midtown living in this exclusive Midtown Crossing Condo. The sweeping scenic views of Omaha's city scape will take your breath away from the moment you step inside! Designed with lavish upgrades throughout, you'll appreciate the pristine interior with an oversized kitchen with granite counters and massive amounts of cabinets, a stunning living room with a 9ft ceiling, cozy fireplace and bright floor to ceiling windows as well in the Primary suite w/ walkout closet plus amazing deck with upgrade screen door and stunning views of the park! Entertain in style while listening to the music from Turner Park on your balcony or from the rooftop patio. Don't let this Prime opportunity to where you play pass you by.

For open house information, contact Martha Barrera, Nebraska Realty at 402-491-0100

134 N 36 Street, Omaha, 68131 1 Bed 1 Bath | $107,500 | Condominium | 744 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Megan Owens, M: 402-689-4984, meganowensre@gmail.com, www.owensregroup.com - Maintenance Free Living at it's Finest! Located in the heart of Omaha, close to amenities galore, this darling condo shines way above the competition and is completely move-in ready! Step right in and discover a squeaky clean interior loaded w/ a spacious living area; an open floorplan w/ sunshine beaming inside from every angle - the perfect setup for entertaining; a sizable kitchen w/ oodles of cabinets & counter space plus a dining area too; updated flooring and expansive bedroom make this one a must see! All appliances stay, including the washer and dryer inside the unit too! The attached garage that offers access into the unit don't come around very often and is an amazing, rare commodity - one that is sure to impress! Shopping, dining, entertainment all within walking distance, plus easy access to the Dodge Expressway too! This easy, maintenance free living is what dreams are made of, so don't miss the o

For open house information, contact Megan Owens, BHHS Ambassador Real Estate at 402-493-4663