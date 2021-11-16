ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

House hunt Colorado Springs: See what’s on the market now

Colorado Springs News Watch
Colorado Springs News Watch
 6 days ago

(Colorado Springs, CO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Colorado Springs. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fbI9F_0cyQKZzy00

4440 Wintergreen Circle, Colorado Springs, 80916

3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,474 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Welcome home to this open and airy ranch style home. Home Has 3 bedrooms on the main level, 2 bathrooms, gas fireplace in living room for those chilly Colorado winter evenings and a large fenced back that backs to a walking trail. The large backyard has space for a garden, all you need is the veggies! There is a storage shed to store your gardening tools! Enjoy the patio on warm summer days. This home has a formal dinning room with 2nd dinning room, bonus room could be used as an office, den, 4th bedroom or rec room.

For open house information, contact Jesse Risley CMRS GRI, Pikes Peak Dream Homes Realty at 719-284-1900

Copyright © 2021 Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PPARCO-6741121)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1huhHT_0cyQKZzy00

5192 Mountain Air Circle, Colorado Springs, 80916

3 Beds 3 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,839 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Come see this charming home! This home offers a nice open floor plan. Tall ceilings really opens up the main level. It has a living room on the main level and large loft upstairs perfect for a family / game room. The large kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space. The master bedroom is large with a full bath and walk in closet. This home is located minutes from Ft Carson and close to Peterson AFB and close to schools, parks, shopping and dining!

For open house information, contact Allen Taylor, RE/MAX Real Estate Group LLC at 719-599-8500

Copyright © 2021 Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PPARCO-1487416)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255ikp_0cyQKZzy00

15 S Dunsmere Street, Colorado Springs, 80910

4 Beds 2 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,888 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Main level living in this move-in ready, 4 bedroom rancher with finished basement. Easy care wood floors on the main level which offers a living room, three bedrooms including master with dual closets, and a full bathroom. The eat-in kitchen includes a refrigerator, portable dishwasher, new microwave and flat top stove as well as plenty of cabinet space. The finished basement features a fourth bedroom, 3/4 bath, large laundry room with included washer, dryer, and freezer, and a storage area with included shelving. There is an enclosed rear patio for enjoying every Colorado season and a large fenced rear yard with nice sized storage shed. Additional features include an attached garage, brand new roof with transferrable warranty, and central air conditioning.

For open house information, contact Robin Searle GRI , HomeSmart at 719-634-8761

Copyright © 2021 Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PPARCO-4665332)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hrlK8_0cyQKZzy00

1105 Vega Drive, Colorado Springs, 80905

4 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,088 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Welcome home! This beautiful property is ideally located in a prestigious D-12 school district. The perfect combination of prime location, lovely home on 1/2 acre lot with a walking distance to the elementary, middle and high schools. Main level is lit and bright with many oversized windows, floor plan flows easily and there is hardwood flooring throughout the main level. The living room has a large window that allows plenty of light and features a beautiful stone fireplace (wood burning) with gleaming hardwood floors in the spacious living & dining areas. Kitchen has plentiful cabinetry space, double oven, range insert, refrigerator and dishwasher. Upper level features master suites with a private bath. Upper level offers two additional bedrooms. The full bathroom is convenient to the bedrooms. The room off the lower level makes for an ideal office or even a sunny 4th bedroom. Generous size family room in the basement is a perfect set up for entertaining. The big covered back patio, for dreamy, easy, indoor-outdoor enjoyment adds a perfect place to enjoy outside on hot or cool days. Sit on your porch and watch all the wildlife. Enjoy the electric outdoor Sauna. The backyard space is awesome - the perfect place to entertain. Situated on a 1/2 acre lot provides nice privacy, a very large parking lot including RV parking. Attached oversized two-car garage features abundant built-in storage cabinetry. You will not be disappointed. Take in all the Broadmoor has to offer or drive 15 minutes to all the up and coming restaurants downtown. All of this and just minutes from hiking, biking, restaurants, shopping, schools and other. This beloved, cared-for, happy home is one you can move right into—or make fun cosmetic changes to adjust or even transform the style! This is a location worth doing whatever you like! Hurry & bring your highest & best.!

For open house information, contact Irina Glasgow SRES , 00001618-Cheyenne Mountain Real Estate at 719-429-5858

Copyright © 2021 Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PPARCO-1904009)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Real Estate
City
Colorado Springs, CO
City
Fort Carson, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
Colorado Springs, CO
Business
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
CBS News

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's video chat with IOC chief fails to allay fears for her safety

Hong Kong — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has resurfaced after almost 20 days of silence and global concern that she may have been detained. But images showing Peng over the weekend don't appear to have eased fears for her safety that began when she disappeared from public view following an accusation of sexual assault against one of the Chinese Communist Party's former top leaders.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Elizabeth Holmes makes her case to the jury in fraud trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elizabeth Holmes, the one-time medical entrepreneur now charged with building a fraudulent company based on promises of a revolutionary technology, returned to the witness stand Monday. Her testimony, which focused largely on her enthusiasm based on positive early tests of that blood-testing technology, may be...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Family Room#Laundry Room#House
Colorado Springs News Watch

Colorado Springs News Watch

Colorado Springs, CO
497
Followers
559
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

With Colorado Springs News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy