House hunt Colorado Springs: See what’s on the market now

(Colorado Springs, CO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Colorado Springs. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4440 Wintergreen Circle, Colorado Springs, 80916 3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,474 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Welcome home to this open and airy ranch style home. Home Has 3 bedrooms on the main level, 2 bathrooms, gas fireplace in living room for those chilly Colorado winter evenings and a large fenced back that backs to a walking trail. The large backyard has space for a garden, all you need is the veggies! There is a storage shed to store your gardening tools! Enjoy the patio on warm summer days. This home has a formal dinning room with 2nd dinning room, bonus room could be used as an office, den, 4th bedroom or rec room.

For open house information, contact Jesse Risley CMRS GRI, Pikes Peak Dream Homes Realty at 719-284-1900

5192 Mountain Air Circle, Colorado Springs, 80916 3 Beds 3 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,839 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Come see this charming home! This home offers a nice open floor plan. Tall ceilings really opens up the main level. It has a living room on the main level and large loft upstairs perfect for a family / game room. The large kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space. The master bedroom is large with a full bath and walk in closet. This home is located minutes from Ft Carson and close to Peterson AFB and close to schools, parks, shopping and dining!

For open house information, contact Allen Taylor, RE/MAX Real Estate Group LLC at 719-599-8500

15 S Dunsmere Street, Colorado Springs, 80910 4 Beds 2 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,888 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Main level living in this move-in ready, 4 bedroom rancher with finished basement. Easy care wood floors on the main level which offers a living room, three bedrooms including master with dual closets, and a full bathroom. The eat-in kitchen includes a refrigerator, portable dishwasher, new microwave and flat top stove as well as plenty of cabinet space. The finished basement features a fourth bedroom, 3/4 bath, large laundry room with included washer, dryer, and freezer, and a storage area with included shelving. There is an enclosed rear patio for enjoying every Colorado season and a large fenced rear yard with nice sized storage shed. Additional features include an attached garage, brand new roof with transferrable warranty, and central air conditioning.

For open house information, contact Robin Searle GRI , HomeSmart at 719-634-8761

1105 Vega Drive, Colorado Springs, 80905 4 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,088 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Welcome home! This beautiful property is ideally located in a prestigious D-12 school district. The perfect combination of prime location, lovely home on 1/2 acre lot with a walking distance to the elementary, middle and high schools. Main level is lit and bright with many oversized windows, floor plan flows easily and there is hardwood flooring throughout the main level. The living room has a large window that allows plenty of light and features a beautiful stone fireplace (wood burning) with gleaming hardwood floors in the spacious living & dining areas. Kitchen has plentiful cabinetry space, double oven, range insert, refrigerator and dishwasher. Upper level features master suites with a private bath. Upper level offers two additional bedrooms. The full bathroom is convenient to the bedrooms. The room off the lower level makes for an ideal office or even a sunny 4th bedroom. Generous size family room in the basement is a perfect set up for entertaining. The big covered back patio, for dreamy, easy, indoor-outdoor enjoyment adds a perfect place to enjoy outside on hot or cool days. Sit on your porch and watch all the wildlife. Enjoy the electric outdoor Sauna. The backyard space is awesome - the perfect place to entertain. Situated on a 1/2 acre lot provides nice privacy, a very large parking lot including RV parking. Attached oversized two-car garage features abundant built-in storage cabinetry. You will not be disappointed. Take in all the Broadmoor has to offer or drive 15 minutes to all the up and coming restaurants downtown. All of this and just minutes from hiking, biking, restaurants, shopping, schools and other. This beloved, cared-for, happy home is one you can move right into—or make fun cosmetic changes to adjust or even transform the style! This is a location worth doing whatever you like! Hurry & bring your highest & best.!

For open house information, contact Irina Glasgow SRES , 00001618-Cheyenne Mountain Real Estate at 719-429-5858