Check out these Bakersfield homes on the market

11707 Stratosphere Avenue, Bakersfield, 93312 4 Beds 2 Baths | $369,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,822 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in desirable NW Neighborhood! Home is within walking distance to Rosedale North Elementary and North Rosedale Park! Home features purchased Solar panels, separate living room and family room, formal dining area! Center island/nook in Kitchen! Plenty of cabinets, plus pantry! Family Room and Master Bedroom has access to backyard! All bedrooms have ceiling fans! Walk-in closet in Master bedroom and dual sinks in Master bath! Enjoy your backyard under the covered patio great for BBQing as well as Small RV Access on Left side of home! Hurry don't wait!

6510 Chinook Falls Drive, Bakersfield, 93312 4 Beds 3 Baths | $459,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,466 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Beautiful, modern, newly remodeled home in Northwest on a huge, prime corner lot in the highly desirable Westlake Community. Offering access to amazing schools, this lovely home is waiting to welcome your family. This charming 2-story, offers 4 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Fresh paint, BRAND NEW Luxury Vinyl waterproof flooring and NEW baseboards throughout entire home. NEW hardwood stairs. A gorgeous, bright, newly modernized kitchen with NEW black stainless steel appliances. A magnificent open floor plan, complete with an equally matched master bedroom, french doors, upgraded smart appliances, and a huge yard with covered patio perfect for entertaining. With over $25K in new upgrades this stunning home will not last long!

124 Griffiths Street, Bakersfield, 93309 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,409 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Why rent when you can own your own home and take advantage of the low interest rates $$. This 4bd 2ba home can also be utilized as a 3/1 and with a 1/1 studio or mother-in-law quarters. Home is located in the city of Bakersfield and west of the 99 fwy off of Stockdale Hwy. Owner has kept their home in great condition and you will also like the benefits of the large front and back yard. Schedule your showing today!

1831 Lotus Lane, Bakersfield, 93307 4 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,936 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Beautiful classic home with lots of character and architectural design. This home sits on almost 1 acre lot and has a mother in law unit. This unique home also offers 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, a vintage kitchen, stepdown living room and a spacious concrete driveway.

