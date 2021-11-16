ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Check out these Bakersfield homes on the market

Bakersfield Today
Bakersfield Today
 6 days ago

(Bakersfield, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Bakersfield than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YmcnK_0cyQKSot00

11707 Stratosphere Avenue, Bakersfield, 93312

4 Beds 2 Baths | $369,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,822 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in desirable NW Neighborhood! Home is within walking distance to Rosedale North Elementary and North Rosedale Park! Home features purchased Solar panels, separate living room and family room, formal dining area! Center island/nook in Kitchen! Plenty of cabinets, plus pantry! Family Room and Master Bedroom has access to backyard! All bedrooms have ceiling fans! Walk-in closet in Master bedroom and dual sinks in Master bath! Enjoy your backyard under the covered patio great for BBQing as well as Small RV Access on Left side of home! Hurry don't wait!

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Elias-Lopez, eXp Realty of California Inc at 888-584-9427

Copyright © 2021 CRIS-Net Regional MLS (Southland). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRISNETCA-SR21218566)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m0YAv_0cyQKSot00

6510 Chinook Falls Drive, Bakersfield, 93312

4 Beds 3 Baths | $459,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,466 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Beautiful, modern, newly remodeled home in Northwest on a huge, prime corner lot in the highly desirable Westlake Community. Offering access to amazing schools, this lovely home is waiting to welcome your family. This charming 2-story, offers 4 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Fresh paint, BRAND NEW Luxury Vinyl waterproof flooring and NEW baseboards throughout entire home. NEW hardwood stairs. A gorgeous, bright, newly modernized kitchen with NEW black stainless steel appliances. A magnificent open floor plan, complete with an equally matched master bedroom, french doors, upgraded smart appliances, and a huge yard with covered patio perfect for entertaining. With over $25K in new upgrades this stunning home will not last long!

For open house information, contact Jonathan Minerick, Homecoin.com at 888-400-2513

Copyright © 2021 Bakersfield Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAORCA-202110239)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TMK2N_0cyQKSot00

124 Griffiths Street, Bakersfield, 93309

3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,409 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Why rent when you can own your own home and take advantage of the low interest rates $$. This 4bd 2ba home can also be utilized as a 3/1 and with a 1/1 studio or mother-in-law quarters. Home is located in the city of Bakersfield and west of the 99 fwy off of Stockdale Hwy. Owner has kept their home in great condition and you will also like the benefits of the large front and back yard. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Carlos Ortiz, Liberty One Real Estate Group, Inc. at 661-667-1400

Copyright © 2021 Bakersfield Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAORCA-202111488)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KGXlP_0cyQKSot00

1831 Lotus Lane, Bakersfield, 93307

4 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,936 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Beautiful classic home with lots of character and architectural design. This home sits on almost 1 acre lot and has a mother in law unit. This unique home also offers 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, a vintage kitchen, stepdown living room and a spacious concrete driveway.

For open house information, contact Monica Cendejas-Setser, Homestead Real Estate at 661-587-9100

Copyright © 2021 Bakersfield Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAORCA-202109514)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Bakersfield, CA
Business
City
Rosedale, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Real Estate
City
Bakersfield, CA
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
CBS News

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's video chat with IOC chief fails to allay fears for her safety

Hong Kong — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has resurfaced after almost 20 days of silence and global concern that she may have been detained. But images showing Peng over the weekend don't appear to have eased fears for her safety that began when she disappeared from public view following an accusation of sexual assault against one of the Chinese Communist Party's former top leaders.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Elizabeth Holmes makes her case to the jury in fraud trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elizabeth Holmes, the one-time medical entrepreneur now charged with building a fraudulent company based on promises of a revolutionary technology, returned to the witness stand Monday. Her testimony, which focused largely on her enthusiasm based on positive early tests of that blood-testing technology, may be...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Ortiz
Bakersfield Today

Bakersfield Today

Bakersfield, CA
708
Followers
568
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bakersfield Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy