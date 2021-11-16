House hunt Orlando: See what’s on the market now

(Orlando, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Orlando will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

5108 Conroy Road, Orlando, 32811 2 Beds 1 Bath | $170,000 | Condominium | 919 Square Feet | Built in 1988

A COMPLETE REMODEL Has Been Just Been Completed on this BEAUTIFUL FULLY UPGRADED 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom CORNER UNIT Condo with RARE VAULTED CEILINGS, GORGEOUS POND VIEWS and Its Own PRIVATE ENTRANCE in the GATED Community of Villa Medici! ALL NEW FLOORING installed with DuraLux Performance Waterproof Luxury Vinyl that Looks Like Wood. Beautiful White with Blue Flex QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS and Brand New Bright White Shaker Cabinets in Kitchen. FRESH PAINT Throughout the Entire Condo, Including the Ceilings. The Bathroom has a Second Separate Vanity Room that Connects Directly to the Master Bedroom for Additional Convenience. TWO BRAND NEW VANTIES AND TOILET Have Been Installed. The Entire Condo has been REPIPED with PEX PIPE and Fittings in 2016. This Condo has a Premium Location at the Front of the Community, Directly Across from the Club House and Main Pool Area. APPLIANCES DO NOT COME WITH THE CONDO. This Gated Community Offers First Class Amenities Including; Two Swimming Pools (Main Pool has a New Retaining Wall Going in That Should Be Completed by the End of 2021), a Fully-Appointed Clubhouse with Catering Kitchen, Fitness Center with Cardio Theater and Indoor Racquetball Court, Movie Salon with Stadium Seating (New Seats Being Installed Now), Playground Area, a Lighted Tennis Court, a Grilling and Picnic Arbor, Water and Conservation Area Views, and a Dog Walk Area. HOA Includes Water, Sewer, Trash, Ground Maintenance for Common Areas, and a Master Insurance Policy. HOA is Now under New Management as of May 2021 and Many Updates are in Progress. Enjoy Easy Access to I-4, FL Turnpike, International Dr, Universal, SeaWorld, Disney, Millenia Mall, Downtown Orlando, Publix, Shopping and More.

801 S Lake Destiny Road, Maitland, 32751 3 Beds 2 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,310 Square Feet | Built in 1963

This is a 2.08 residential property consisting of two parcels conveniently located near I-4 Interstate Highway. Due to the mixed-use zoning in the area, this property has GREAT Commercial use potential for office spaces and businesses. Value is in the land! Residential home on the property is vacant and is being sold As-Is. The house is on a well and septic. Behind the property you have lake access to Hungerford Lake. Additional Parcel Tax ID is 35-21-29-0000-00-146 (817 S. Lake Destiny Rd) *******There are also 2 other lots for sale next to this property by the same owner - 761 S Lake Destiny Rd and 831 S Lake Destiny Road.

508 W Swoope Avenue, Winter Park, 32789 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,490,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,130 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Under Construction. Under Construction. Single family home and model unit. Four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms equipped with an elevator. Can be sold furnished. Enjoy luxury living and premium sought after location at Vilasa Homes, the newest construction in Winter Park, FL 32789. February-March 2022 opening for models. Taking presales now. Walk to Park Avenue lifestyle, arts and culture, a mini-version of Manhattan’s Central Park, brick streets, historic neighborhoods, area’s hottest restaurants, shopping and the prestigious Rollins College. Modern finishes for this 3-story home personally selected by one of the nation’s top interior designers. Handpicked design team of Nasrallah Architectural Group, Ted Maines Interiors and Jordan Builders. Alys Beach inspired incorporating wood accents, architectural stairway, wrought iron and three-story block construction all steps away from downtown Winter Park. Energy saving features such as Pella double pane windows and extra insulation. Homes will be prewired for surround sound, cameras, alarms system etc. Beautifully appointed- all wood flooring from Daltile/ Mohawk throughout, recessed lights, level five wall finishes, 13 foot ceilings on the main floor and 10 foot ceilings upstairs. Chef’s gourmet kitchen is complete with high-end flat panel cabinetry, Quartz countertops, island, Wolf gas cooktop, Subzero appliances, wine fridge and butler’s area all overlooking landscaping and greenery. Spacious master retreat and work/entertaining loft on second floor. Rest in your opulent tub and oversized walk in shower, Quartz countertops, designer tile, Koehler fixtures/ bathroom accessories and custom lighting treatments. Three more stately suites that can be used for exercise, office or bedrooms and another additional loft for second family room or office. Generous closet and storage spaces. 2-car garages featuring insulated steel garage doors. Some units have summer kitchen upgrade ability and larger yard space. Swoope home will include backyard space measuring approx 40ft x 20ft part of which includes an 18ft x 8ft covered patio housing a summer kitchen (complimentary upgrade on this model). Convenient and minutes from Hillstones, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, restaurants and shopping. Top rated -9 hole Winter Park Golf Course, Casa Feliz, Morse Museum, water sports, Rollins and churches are all short stroll away. Entry price and subject to change. Taking contracts prior to finished construction. See vilasahomes.com for more information including finishes, appliances and fabrications. Get on the list for the most updated information.

1995 Bentwood Drive, Winter Park, 32792 3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Just listed! Winter Park address, central to Park Avenue, UCF, Rollins College, and Full Sail. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features a split plan, with the primary suite separated from the secondary bedrooms. The entire home has been gut-remodeled, with vaulted ceilings in the common area, new French doors to the large brick-paved pool area and covered patio, updated wiring, plumbing, and windows, and a gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances. The fenced back yard includes a work shed with power, and the oversized garage offers a huge amount of built in storage shelves. The new tankless water heater offers endless hot water to the house, including the outdoor poolside shower, allowing for a steamy rinse before or after playing in the pool, mowing the yard, gardening, or playing with the dog. Recent additions also include a new roof, and new well and well pump providing free water for the irrigation system. The large, heated, resort style pool is fully screened and includes an in ground, spillover hot tub, with a heat pump that can be used to supplement the solar system. The in-pool Baja shelf offers room to place lounge chairs in the pool to stay cool while tanning.

